Muscat: As the leading finance company in Oman, National Finance has been at the forefront of encouraging Omani women in the workforce. In line with the same, the company was recently honoured with the ‘Al Mara Excellence Award for Promoting Women Entrepreneurs’. At the same event, Ms. Aida Al Maktoumi, Senior Executive – IT Department at National Finance was also recognised for achieving excellence in Information Technology.

The latest edition of the Al Mara Excellence Awards was held on 9th November 2022 at the Hotel Sheraton Oman, Muscat. Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest was Honourable Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Member of Majlis A’Dawla. The red-carpet event also witnessed the attendance of Her Highnesses, Her Excellencies and the Ambassadors of various countries alongside key public figures, industry experts and market influencers. Featuring inspirational stories of women leaders, the event felicitated the women of substance who had gone the extra mile and set new benchmarks in their chosen domains.

Commenting on the awards, Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing of National Finance said, “National Finance seeks to nurture a conducive work environment that promotes inclusivity, transparency, and equality. As a progressive company, we also place increased emphasis on supporting our women employees as they explore new interests, advance their career prospects, and take on leadership roles. This award not only attests to our continued efforts toward the empowerment of women but also reiterates the vital role they play in achieving sustainable socio-economic development.”

She added saying, “We are also incredibly proud of Aida Al Maktoumi for winning the award for excellence in information systems. Her dedication to raising the bar and achieving new milestones in her area of expertise serves as an inspiration for others to follow. Meanwhile, her advancements will also contribute to creating numerous future opportunities for others in the field.”

Through its various endeavours, National Finance takes a keen interest in understanding the challenges faced by its women employees and implements viable solutions to overcome challenges. It also focuses on nurturing a culture of ongoing learning and provides ample training and development opportunities to further empower and drive competency amongst its women workforce.

