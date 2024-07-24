Muscat: As the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, National Finance, marking another milestone in its ongoing endeavour to enhance accessibility for its customers, recently opened doors to its new branch in Rustaq. This strategic network expansion comes in line with the company’s aim to broaden its reach to diverse segments and locales across the nation, addressing the growing demand for its exceptional services. As a trusted Partner for Growth, the company is dedicated to offering swift, easy, and flexible financing solutions through its extensive branch network, with the goal of strengthening relationships with existing customers while attracting new ones.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance, said, “The opening of our new branch in the Wilayat of Rustaq underscores its rising economic significance and the increasing demand for innovative financing solutions. This move aligns perfectly with our strategic growth and expansion plan. Beyond boosting our brand visibility, we aim to create an environment poised to deliver heightened customer satisfaction, expert financial guidance, and enhanced accessibility. With this latest addition, National Finance now proudly operates 23 branches at key locations across the Sultanate, further solidifying our leadership in the finance sector.”

The occasion was graced by and featured a special address by Mr. Ahmed Al Mawali, Head of Retail and SME at National Finance. During his speech, Mr. Al Mawali emphasized the company's core values, highlighted its commitment to customer-centricity, and reaffirmed its dedication to expanding its reach across communities nationwide while maintaining excellence in customer service.

The new Rustaq branch stands as a strong reflection of National Finance's refined brand identity, characterised by sophisticated and contemporary design elements. Embodying a blend of modern aesthetics and state-of-the-art technology, the branch illustrates National Finance's unwavering dedication to innovation and transformation, reinforcing its commitment to providing superior finance solutions with unmatched service excellence. Staffed by a team of expert relationship managers, who combine deep industry knowledge with a keen understanding of local culture and preferences, the branch ensures a personalised experience for every customer. Leveraging their comprehensive knowledge to tailor offerings and provide guidance that aligns with individual financial goals, the expert team is well-equipped to assist customers in opting for finance solutions that best suit their needs.

With an expanding branch network, National Finance continues to foster financial inclusion, and enhanced accessibility, empowering individuals and businesses to confidently pursue their financial objectives, and achieve their lifestyle and entrepreneurial aspirations.