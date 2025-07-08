Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, continues to demonstrate the vital role financial institutions play in empowering individuals, supporting businesses, and driving national socio-economic progress. Its commitment to serving diverse customer segments is reflected in a robust portfolio of tailored financing solutions, spanning Individual, Corporate, and Sustainable Finance offerings.

Commenting on this commitment, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Faris, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “Our goal has always been to offer a comprehensive range of financing options that respond to customers' evolving needs while creating real impact – both in the lives of individuals and in the success of businesses. Our broad product portfolio speaks to this promise, and our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences truly distinguishes us in today’s market.”

As part of its Individual Finance segment, National Finance offers a wide array of Auto Finance options, enabling customers to easily acquire new or used vehicles based on their commuting needs. The company also provides Consumer Durables Finance for furniture, electronics, appliances, kitchens, and more, through partner merchants, helping customers enhance their lifestyles while managing financial commitments effectively.

In the Corporate Finance segment, National Finance supports business growth through a comprehensive lineup that includes New & Used Vehicle Finance, Equipment Finance, Working Capital, Sale & Leaseback, Debt Factoring, and Warehouse Finance. The company also offers Corporate Fixed Deposits, a high-yield, flexible investment solution to help businesses meet short-term goals and manage long-term liquidity with ease.

One of National Finance’s standout offerings is SME Financing, designed specifically to empower small and medium enterprises and homegrown businesses. This deeply reflects the company’s commitment to furthering the national priorities of fortifying local business capabilities, and strengthening the economy with sustainable business models.

National Finance’s Sustainable Finance offering reflects the company’s forward-looking vision and strong commitment to driving meaningful environmental and social impact. For individuals, it provides financing for electric vehicles (EVs), encouraging a shift toward eco-friendly transportation. On the corporate side, the company supports businesses with sustainability-linked financing for projects or business models rooted in environmental responsibility and community welfare. Reinforcing this commitment, National Finance secured $120 million in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to further scale its support for green and socially impactful projects.

What truly differentiates National Finance is its dedication to customer service excellence. The company promises fast, easy, and flexible financing – offering streamlined applications, quick approvals, and customizable repayment terms. Its knowledgeable staff also delivers personalized advisory, ensuring an exceptional experience at every touchpoint.

With 23 strategically located branches across the country, National Finance ensures easy access to its services. This is further supported by user-friendly digital channels, including a website, mobile app, and self-service kiosks that allow customers to apply for financing, upload documents, calculate loan installments, and make payments on the go. This strong physical and digital presence underscores the company’s commitment to financial inclusion and accessibility for all customer segments.

Through this holistic approach, National Finance remains the preferred financial partner for individuals and businesses alike, driving the nation’s socio-economic progress and contributing to a more prosperous future.