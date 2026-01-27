Muscat: Cementing its position as a trusted Partner for Growth for individuals and businesses across the Sultanate of Oman, National Finance, the country’s leading finance company, continues to strengthen its comprehensive Auto Finance portfolio, designed to address evolving mobility needs while enabling customers to realize their lifestyle and business ambitions. Reinforcing this commitment, National Finance maintains its leadership position as the largest provider of quick Auto Financing within the sector, underscoring its ability to deliver speed, convenience, and unmatched value.

National Finance’s Auto Finance solutions are purposefully structured to support customers across every stage of their mobility journey. Whether acquiring new or pre-owned vehicles, upgrading personal transportation, or adopting environmentally responsible mobility solutions, customers benefit from flexible and competitive financing options that align seamlessly with their financial capacity, preferences, and aspirations. Through these offerings, National Finance empowers customers to enjoy safe, reliable, and memorable journeys that enhance everyday living.

Commenting on the company’s auto finance offerings, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, said, “At National Finance, our role as a Partner for Growth begins with understanding the everyday needs of our customers and translating those needs into meaningful financing solutions. Mobility plays a fundamental role in enabling lifestyles, supporting families, and driving business productivity. Our Auto Finance solutions are designed to provide customers with the flexibility and accessibility they need, so they can focus on moving forward with confidence and peace of mind.”

Distinguished by National Finance’s ‘fast, easy and flexible’ service promise, the Auto Finance portfolio offers streamlined application processes, swift approvals, and extended repayment tenures of up to 12 years. These customer-centric features allow individuals and corporates alike to structure their financial commitments with clarity and confidence. Backed by strong partnerships with leading automotive dealerships and the largest branch network among finance companies, spanning 24 branches across governorates, National Finance ensures convenient nationwide access. This is complemented by robust digital channels, including a user-intuitive website and mobile app, allowing customers to apply, track, and manage financing anytime, anywhere – reinforcing the company’s focus on accessibility, convenience, and service excellence.

For corporate clientele, National Finance delivers robust Auto Finance solutions that support fleet acquisition, operational efficiency, and scalable mobility requirements. By enabling businesses to access fit-for-purpose vehicles within structured financing frameworks, the company plays a vital role in supporting organizational growth, enhancing productivity, and facilitating seamless expansion across sectors.

Further reinforcing its commitment to responsible and future-focused financing, National Finance offers Sustainable Auto Finance solutions that support the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. These solutions empower customers to integrate environmentally conscious choices into their daily lives, while contributing to reduced emissions and long-term sustainability goals, without compromising performance, convenience, or financial flexibility.

Rooted in a strong customer-centric ethos, National Finance continues to deliver value-driven Auto Finance solutions that make mobility more accessible, efficient, and impactful. Through its diversified offerings, the company remains committed to enabling progress, supporting ambitions, and powering journeys that create lasting value for individuals, businesses, and communities across the nation.