Muscat: Recognizing the significance of nurturing youth talents and passions, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has extended its strategic support to the Oman International Drift Championship (OIDC) 2025, a prestigious event that highlights the skill, precision, and zeal of drift drivers from the nation, the region, and beyond. The company’s sponsorship of the event reflects its strong commitment to engaging meaningfully with the community, while nurturing youth interests that contribute to the development of well-rounded and balanced lifestyles.

Renowned as one of the most prestigious and widely attended drift events globally, the Oman International Drift Championship, now in its seventh edition, attracted over 50 professional drivers, including former world champions, from 18 countries to compete for the coveted title. The first phase of the competition was held at the Oman Automobile Association Muscat Drift Arena, with the final two phases intensifying at the Suhar Arena. National Finance’s participation in the event underscores its prominent position within the nation’s motorsports sector and reinforces its reputation as a trusted finance provider among automotive enthusiasts.

Commenting on the company’s support for OIDC 2025, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “The Oman International Drift Championship stands as a stellar display of sportsmanship, skill, and passion, drawing renowned drivers from across the globe. We at National Finance are proud to be part of this exceptional event, which has garnered recognition for its challenging racecourses and exhilarating moments since its inception in 2018. At National Finance, we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting initiatives that not only celebrate the sporting spirit of the nation’s youth but also contribute to elevating Oman’s stature on the global stage.”

National Finance’s strategic support for sporting events of global, regional, and local significance goes beyond reaffirming its role as a trusted Partner for Growth, it highlights the company’s dedication to promoting initiatives that showcase Oman’s standing as a premier tourist and sporting destination. The company shares the government’s visionary goal of diversifying the economy through world-class sporting events that draw global participation, thereby contributing to sustainable socio-economic development.

National Finance continues to set new benchmarks in impactful community engagement, fostering a vibrant sports culture, and demonstrating its ongoing support for events and initiatives that provide Omani youth with the opportunity to compete alongside renowned sportspersons and excel on a global stage.