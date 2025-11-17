Muscat: Underscoring its commitment to delivering unmatched financing solutions to diverse customer segments nationwide, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, proudly announces the opening of its new branch in Wilayat Al Amerat, the 24th addition to its robust branch network. This marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first finance company to establish a branch in the area, a testament to the company’s forward-looking growth strategy.

This expansion reflects National Finance’s dedication to customer-centricity and advancing financial inclusion, bringing accessible, convenient financing solutions to individuals and businesses across the country. The new Al Amerat branch enhances service reach in the area, offering tailored financing products closer to where customers live and work, further strengthening the company’s connection with the communities it serves.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “Our expansion into Wilayat Al Amerat represents our continued commitment to facilitating our customers’ access to financing that aligns with their individual and institutional goals. Being the first finance company to establish a presence in Wilayat Al Amerat is a proud achievement. It affirms our strategy of thoughtful, community-driven growth, and our belief that financial empowerment should be within reach for everyone. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering meaningful impact by offering innovative, customer-centric solutions where they are needed most.”

Strategically positioned in the rapidly developing locality of Wilayat Al Amerat, the new branch enters a high-potential market with the aim of empowering individuals to achieve their goals, and helping businesses accelerate their growth. Designed with National Finance’s signature modern aesthetic and a warm, community-oriented atmosphere, the branch is equipped with tech-enabled features, including self-service kiosks and sign-language interpretation via video call, delivering seamless, inclusive, and efficient customer experiences. It offers the full suite of National Finance’s product portfolio, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Wilayat Al Amerat’s residents. The branch is staffed with a dedicated team of trained professionals, well-equipped to provide expert guidance and personalized support, ensuring customers embark on prudent financing journeys.

National Finance’s long-term growth strategy is focused on deepening engagement with communities across the Sultanate of Oman. As the first finance company to establish a presence in Wilayat Al Amerat, the company is proactively responding to growing demand for accessible, locally attuned financing offerings, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that evolve with the needs of individuals and businesses alike.

Boasting a network of 24 branches across several governorates, National Finance continues to lead the industry, a testament to the confidence placed in it by a loyal and growing customer base. The opening of the Wilayat Al Amerat branch underscores the company’s vision of being a true Partner for Growth, delivering impactful financial opportunities to more individuals and communities than ever before.