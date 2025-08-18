Muscat: In line with its commitment to empowering youth and nurturing their passions, aspirations, and well-being, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, proudly supported Adventures Box’s Khareef Dhofar Adventure Program 2025. This dynamic five-day initiative offered young participants an immersive journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Dhofar during the Khareef season. Blending physical adventure with cultural exploration, the program created a powerful platform for meaningful engagement, personal growth, and community connection, while inspiring a deeper appreciation for Oman’s natural heritage.

Organized by Adventures Box, the country’s leading adventure bike and accessories retailer, the program brought together a group of cycling and adventure enthusiasts for a unique experience crossing three major trails through some of Dhofar’s most iconic landmarks, including Ain Razat, Samharam, and Mirbat. Guided by expert instructors, participants enjoyed an exceptional journey designed to inspire young Omanis to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle, while emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation and promoting sustainable tourism.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: “Khareef Dhofar is a truly enchanting season in the Sultanate of Oman’s tourism calendar, drawing countless visitors to its lush, green landscapes. The Khareef Dhofar Adventure Program provided Omani youth with a unique opportunity to explore the nation's natural treasures, connect with peers from various interests, and take on challenges that enriched their personal experiences. Through our partnership with Adventures Box, we emphasize the importance of adopting a lifestyle that enhances physical fitness. We are proud to support initiatives that combine the values of sport and adventure to cultivate a new generation of leaders who are driven, bold, and forward-thinking, committed to building a better future for the Sultanate of Oman and generations to come.”

This partnership underscores National Finance’s enduring commitment to impactful community engagement and the empowerment of Omani youth. The company actively champions initiatives that promote healthy, active lifestyles, recognizing them as powerful catalysts for personal growth and development. By supporting adventure-based programs such as this, National Finance seeks to inspire young individuals to embrace challenge, cultivate teamwork, and deepen their connection to the natural environment through outdoor experiences.

As a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance transcends its role as a financial institution, actively contributing to the social and developmental fabric of the nation. By supporting initiatives that inspire personal growth, strengthen community bonds, and promote collective well-being, the company fosters a spirit of unity and progress – empowering individuals and mobilizing society toward a more prosperous and inclusive future.