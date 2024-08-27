Muscat: Demonstrating a deep commitment to customer-centricity, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has established a legacy of being a true Partner for Growth for both individuals and corporates. Central to fulfilling this promise is the company's relentless pursuit of redefining customer experiences. National Finance goes beyond mere satisfaction, striving to exceed expectations by offering customers the guidance and support they need to embark on sound and hassle-free financing journeys.

In its quest to deliver unparalleled customer service, National Finance implements a range of strategic initiatives designed to elevate service quality, responsiveness, feedback engagement, and overall customer satisfaction. These efforts consistently distinguish National Finance within the country’s financial sector, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Emphasizing the company’s focus on customer service excellence, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “At National Finance, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. This is evident in the careful design of our finance solutions, tailored to meet their evolving needs, and in the ease and flexibility that set our offerings apart in the market. Our commitment to service excellence has enabled us to build deep trust within the local community and strengthen our relationships with our valued retail and corporate customers. As we remain on a journey of continuous improvement, we eagerly anticipate harnessing diverse opportunities to enhance our service quality and deliver the very best to our customers.”

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, National Finance has introduced a suite of innovative digital solutions designed to streamline processes and enhance the customer experience. The company offers a user-friendly mobile application and website, allowing customers to effortlessly apply for financing, calculate installment amounts, and manage their financial commitments. Furthermore, National Finance values feedback as a crucial driver for improvement. By actively listening to its customers, the company refines its product offerings and service quality to better meet their needs.

Moreover, the company acknowledges the pivotal role of the human element at every customer touchpoint, prioritizing the continuous training and upskilling of its relationship managers stationed at branches nationwide. These efforts are dedicated to enhancing customer service skills, fostering empathy, and ensuring that each interaction is both positive and productive. Additionally, relationship managers serve a key advisory role, understanding customer needs and offering guidance on the most suitable financing options for their unique circumstances.

As National Finance expands its reach across the nation, it remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence in customer service. The company consistently delivers exceptional service quality, demonstrating a keen dedication to assisting its customers in fulfilling their lifestyle and business aspirations. The company continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, ensuring that every customer interaction embodies the values of integrity, transparency, and innovation that National Finance stands for.