In line with its commitment to provide extraordinary services and best banking experience to customers, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is providing NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card, a top-notch metal card that offers a variety of rewards and connectivity that caters to customers’ needs and lifestyles, featuring a cutting-edge design tailored for the people of Kuwait.

NBK has chosen to collaborate with IDEMIA for an intuitive, easier and secure activation experience of metal cards. A first-of-its-kind in Kuwait, IDEMIA’s Card Connect allows NBK Customers to activate the metal card using an NFC Card activation feature. The cardholder can simply tap the card on their smartphone and be redirected to the activation page on NBK Mobile Banking App, reducing card activation time significantly.

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card comes in two unique vertical designs tailored for him and for her, with an embodiment of national pride through placing Kuwait’s map and flag. The metal card is the most flexible card in Kuwait, giving customers the freedom to choose the KWT Points earning options based on their lifestyle; either the “Spends Tier” or “Merchant Category” option. The earned rewards can be redeemed easily through NBK Online Banking whether as cashback up to KD 1,000, travel booking, e-vouchers, and points exchange.

“We are pleased to partner with IDEMIA to enhance our customers’ activation and payment experience. The new NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card reflects NBK’s commitment to offer a variety of special rewards and services through a unique banking experience. IDEMIA’s top-notch card connect service is a perfect fit to the lifestyle and needs of our Kuwaiti customers”, said Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, General Manager of Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait.

“As a market leader in card technology, IDEMIA strives to provide financial institutions high-quality products, especially for those looking for a unique banking experience. We are delighted that our Card Connect service has been chosen by NBK to cater to Kuwaiti nationals’ needs and lifestyle. This highlights NBK’s trust in IDEMIA to deliver high-quality products that reflect their commitment to their customers”, said Hennie Duplessis, Senior Vice President (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA.

IDEMIA's long trusted business partner in Kuwait for two decades, Apex International Trading Company, has played a key role in facilitating NBK and IDEMIA in achieving their joint goals on this digital journey. With Apex's partnership, IDEMIA has been able to achieve invaluable milestones in Kuwait's banking sector.

“We are extremely pleased through our partnership with IDEMIA to offer exclusive metal cards with card connect service to National Bank of Kuwait. Apex considers this launch as a benchmark in the strong digital transformation among the banking sector in Kuwait”, said Arshad Iqbal CEO, Apex International Trading Company (Kuwait).

