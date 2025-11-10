Al-Ablani:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the region’s leading financial institution, announced the launch of NBK Ebtakir, Kuwait’s first intrapreneurship program, in partnership with Plug and Play, the world’s largest innovation platform. The initiative marks a significant step in NBK’s journey to foster a culture of creativity, empower employees, and embed innovation at the heart of its operations.

NBK Ebtakir is designed to unleash the innovative potential of NBK’s workforce by transforming employees into active drivers of change. Through intensive training, mentorship, and exposure to global innovation frameworks, participants will gain hands-on experience in design thinking, artificial intelligence, and rapid prototyping, equipping them with the skills to turn their ideas into impactful banking solutions.

A total of 50 NBK employees were selected following a rigorous assessment process conducted by Plug and Play. Over six months, they will collaborate in cross-functional teams to develop ideas that address real customer and operational challenges. The most promising concepts will be incubated and piloted across NBK’s network, while the winning team will earn the opportunity to visit Silicon Valley, engage with Plug and Play’s innovation ecosystem, and present their project to global technology and financial leaders.

Commenting on the launch of this innovative program, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at the National Bank of Kuwait, said: “With NBK Ebtakir, we are reaffirming our belief that the most powerful innovations begin within our own organization. We firmly believe that empowering employees and encouraging them to think and act like entrepreneurs, is the key to fostering a culture where creativity, accountability, and forward-thinking drive development across the Bank’s diverse business lines.”

“This initiative reaffirms NBK’s commitment to supporting its people, who are the driving force behind change and progress. Through Ebtakir, which bridges innovation with execution, teams will be equipped with the tools they need to translate bold ideas into practical solutions that enhance our customers’ experiences and reinforce the Bank’s leadership in a rapidly evolving industry,” Al-Ablani added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Philipp Gneiting, Partner at Plug and Play, commented: “We are proud to partner with NBK on this visionary initiative that places people at the center of innovation. Through NBK Ebtakir, we aim to empower employees to think like entrepreneurs, experiment boldly, and drive transformation from within. This program reflects NBK’s commitment to shaping the future of banking through creativity, collaboration, and forward-thinking leadership, and we are excited to connect Kuwait’s brightest talent with our global innovation ecosystem.”

NBK continues to demonstrate its commitment to digital transformation, cultivating intrapreneurial talent, further reinforcing the Bank’s role as a pioneer in financial innovation. The Bank continues to invest in its people as the foundation of its long-term success, advancing a comprehensive strategy that integrates innovation, digital transformation, and employee development. The Bank’s ongoing efforts to foster creativity and empower talent across all divisions reflect its commitment to building a future-ready organization equipped to meet the evolving needs of customers and the broader financial ecosystem. By championing initiatives such as NBK Ebtakir, the Bank not only reinforces its leadership in innovation but also reaffirms its vision to cultivate a dynamic workplace culture, one that nurtures growth, inspires excellence, and positions its employees as the driving force behind the Bank’s continued advancement.

Building on its strong foundation in talent development, NBK invests in comprehensive programs that cultivate leadership, technical expertise, and a culture of continuous learning. Key initiatives include NBK Academy, which equips fresh graduates with essential banking skills, and NBK Tech Academy, which develops digital and technological capabilities among young professionals. Through specialized training and leadership programs, NBK prepares its employees to navigate evolving markets and contribute to the Bank’s long-term strategic goals. NBK Ebtakir further reinforces this legacy, empowering staff, inspiring innovation, and ensuring every employee actively shapes the future of financial services in Kuwait and beyond.

About NBK

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has stood as a cornerstone of Kuwait’s financial system for over seven decades. Established in 1952 as the first local bank and shareholding company in the GCC, NBK has grown into Kuwait’s largest financial institution and a prominent regional player, with operations spanning the GCC, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its extensive network of more than 138 branches across 13 countries underpins a reputation for financial strength, prudent governance, and innovation. Guided by foresight, purpose, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable growth, NBK continues to shape the future of banking while addressing the evolving needs of its clients, employees, and communities. For more information, please visit: www.nbk.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the world’s leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the platform operates in 60 locations across five continents. Plug and Play offers corporate innovation programs that support partners at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. It also runs startup acceleration programs and has built an in-house venture capital arm to drive innovation across multiple industries. The firm has invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, please visit plugandplaytechcenter.com