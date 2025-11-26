National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Kuwait’s leading financial institution and a cornerstone of regional banking excellence, celebrated the official inauguration of its new branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. The event underscores NBK’s commitment to deepening economic ties between Kuwait and the UAE, while reinforcing cross-border banking solutions within one of the world’s most dynamic financial landscape.

Attended by senior executives, regulatory officials, and key stakeholders, the inauguration reflects NBK’s strategic vision to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and cross-border collaboration across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. The new DIFC branch, holding a Category 1 license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator for business undertaken from or in DIFC, is NBK’s fourth in the UAE, complementing its strategic footprint across the country. The branch serves as a key hub for NBK’s international operations, providing a comprehensive range of financial services that support its diverse client base across global markets.

Leveraging DIFC’s world-class legal and regulatory framework and connectivity, NBK aims to facilitate seamless cross-border capital flows, empower clients navigating complex markets, and contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification and broader GCC integration. This expansion coincides with renewed focus on GCC financial cooperation, highlighted during the 124th GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee meeting in Kuwait, emphasising regional collaboration.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, NBK leadership shared insights on the strategic drivers behind this expansion.

Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of NBK, addressed the gathering, emphasising the profound alignment between Kuwait and the UAE. "The unbreakable bond between Kuwait and the UAE has long been a catalyst for regional prosperity, rooted in shared history, mutual respect, and a vision for collective advancement," said Al-Sager.

"This new DIFC branch is more than an expansion, it's a testament to our dedication to greater financial integration and the seamless flow of cross-border capital that fuels economic growth across the GCC”.

“In DIFC, a globally renowned financial powerhouse, we are establishing a presence that forges pathways for innovation, stability, and opportunity benefiting generations to come. NBK remains steadfast in its role as a bridge-builder, leveraging its expertise to navigate geopolitical complexities and deliver value that strengthens the region's global standing," Al-Sager added.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “The addition of National Bank of Kuwait to our financial ecosystem reflects DIFC’s growing appeal as the destination of choice for GCC banks seeking global scale. As more regional institutions establish operations here, they are capitalising on DIFC’s world-class legal and regulatory framework, connectivity, and depth of capital markets to serve regional and international clients and capture new opportunities. This valuable addition underscores our position as the leading global financial hub in the MEASA region.”

NBK envisions the DIFC branch as a strategic platform to drive digital innovation, foster sustainable finance, and provide next-generation advisory solutions in line with its commitment to responsible and forward-looking banking. Supported by strong credit ratings from all major global agencies and recognised through numerous awards across diverse categories, NBK continues to demonstrate financial strength, operational excellence, and strategic foresight. The branch reinforces the Group’s strategy to capture growth opportunities, enhance cross-border client services, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

This strategic foothold in DIFC enhances NBK’s ability to serve its clients across the region while advancing the broader GCC vision for integrated and resilient economies. Leveraging DIFC’s dynamic growth, spirit of innovation, and its prominent concentration of private wealth, NBK is poised to deliver solutions that connect markets, manage risk effectively, and empower regional trade and investment.

About NBK

Established in 1952 as Kuwait’s first indigenous bank and the Gulf’s inaugural shareholding company, NBK has grown into Kuwait’s premier bank and a leading multinational institution. Operating in 13 countries with 140 branches, NBK serves millions of clients through retail, corporate, investment, and Islamic banking. Known as “The Bank You Know and Trust,” NBK provides a comprehensive suite of financial and investment solutions, including consumer banking, corporate lending, asset management, Islamic banking via Boubyan Bank, and specialised services through NBK Wealth. With a global footprint spanning Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, NBK delivers innovative financial solutions while demonstrating resilience and strategic growth across varying economic cycles. For more information, visit www.nbk.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,800 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.