National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Kuwait’s first indigenous bank and the Gulf region’s first shareholding company, has used Avaya (NYSE: AVAYA) technology to digitally transform its contact center and deliver personalized, effortless experiences across a range of touchpoints.

NBK had selected Avaya CCaaS solution, which will significantly improve time-to-market for new, advanced banking services, and will further enable NBK to maintain its dominant market share.

Last month at the Banking and Finance Innovation of the Year award at the ITP.net held on the sidelines of GITEX Global, NBK earned the Technology Leadership Awards for the implementation of Avaya CCaaS Solution.

“Accelerating our digital transformation strategies supports our operations and customer services. This is of paramount importance to our operations, as we continue to leverage our unique strengths to provide the best banking experience to our customers, creating new products and services, and effectively improving operational efficiency.” Mohammed Al-Kharafi, General Manager, Head of Group Operations at National Bank of Kuwait, said.

“As a trendsetter in digital transformation in Kuwait and the GCC, NBK continues to expand its digital agenda, introducing the latest digital technologies in the banking sector.” He added.

“We need a fully integrated customer experience solution that is both agile and boasts a large ecosystem that will enable us to deploy and scale new digital services smoothly and easily. Which Avaya CCaaS will enable this for us,” said Dhari Al Quraishi, General Manager, Acting Chief of Information Technology at National Bank of Kuwait.

He Added, “With this transformation, we expect to demonstrate an operating model that will enable us to deliver on our strategic priorities, which include placing a heavy emphasis on realizing digital ambitions. Investments in advanced technologies such as this remain the key drivers of the retention and acquisition of an emerging, young and demanding clientele.”

The Avaya CCaaS solution selected by NBK will deliver a suite of advanced solutions that the bank needs to keep up with the changing nature of its customers’ expectations. The solution is being implemented by Middle East Telecommunications Company (METCO), which specializes in facilitating large organization's digital transformation. The solution will assist NBK in integrating and automating phone, chat, and video capabilities that deliver more – and more satisfying – transactions.

Next, NBK will focus on delivering a personalized customer experience regardless of the communication medium by empowering self-service solutions with voice biometrics, speech analytics and Artificial Intelligence – AI – Capabilities.

“As one of the region’s longest-standing financial institutions, NBK has succeeded across decades with an ongoing and strategic focus on the experiences that it delivers to its customers. We are proud to have been given the opportunity to add to that legacy as the group accelerates its transformation to enable composable experiences across the entire customer journey. We look forward to helping NBK serve its customers’ needs well into the future,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Uniphore, Verint Systems, GS Lab, Imperium, Konnect Insights, LumenVox, Nectar, Sestek and TOPAZ. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10 and 14, 2022.

-Ends-

About National Bank of Kuwait

The National Bank of Kuwait was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. The National Bank of Kuwait achieved profits of $1.2 billion (KD 362.2 million) in 2021, while the Bank’s total assets reached $109.9 billion (KD 33.3 billion) by the end of 2021, and total shareholders’ equity reached $11.0 billion (3.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars).

The National Bank of Kuwait is the largest financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. NBK maintained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, according to the agreement of the well-known global ratings agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. NBK is also distinguished in terms of its local and global network, which extends to include branches and associate and affiliated companies in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating

Moody's Credit Rating: A1

Fitch Ratings: A +

Standard & Poor's Rating: A

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.