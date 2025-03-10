Dubai, UAE – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has successfully closed a single currency term and letter of credit syndicated transaction totalling USD 100 million to support Pure Cement LLC in the construction of a clinker production unit with a capacity of 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD), and an 8.5 MW Waste Heat Recovery-based captive power plant.

With a total project cost of USD 135.97 million, the financing will support the procurement of plant, equipment, and fixed assets, ensuring the successful execution of the project. NBF acted as the Arranger, Facility and Security Agent, leading the transaction in collaboration with Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) and The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.), which each contributed USD 25 million.

“This transaction is a testament to NBF’s ability to structure and deliver complex syndicated deals that drive business growth and industrial progress,” said Adnan Anwar, CEO at NBF. “As the lead banker, we go beyond financing—we serve as a strategic partner, delivering tailored financial solutions that drive long-term success and strengthen our reputation as a trusted financial partner across the region.”

To commemorate this milestone, NBF hosted a formal signing ceremony at its headquarters, bringing together representatives from Emirates NBD, RAKBANK, and key industry stakeholders. The event reinforced NBF’s market leadership in syndicated financing, underscoring its commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic growth and industrial expansion.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

