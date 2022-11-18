National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has won three awards at the prestigious MEA Finance Industry Awards 2022, including “Best Commercial Bank – UAE”, “Best SME Bank” and “Best Trade Finance Provider”, further cementing its reputation as a regional banking leader.

With relentless efforts to build meaningful relationships with clients, NBF has created a reputation for itself as the partner of choice for businesses in the UAE. With its multi-disciplinary approach and unmatched sectorial expertise, NBF’s Corporate Banking business is uniquely positioned to recommend and customise financial solutions based on the individual needs of each customer, in addition to helping clients navigate the current challenging market conditions. Over the years, the bank remained committed to supporting the SME sector, given its important contribution to the economy.

Best Commercial Bank - UAE

Corporate banking at NBF offers various industry and specialisation focused business segments which service clients across the UAE, offering bespoke and customised solutions with client-centric relationships split into industry verticals. This award win recognises NBF as the best financial partner for clients, with expert teams tapping into knowledge across departments to offer personalised professional advice to grow businesses.

Best SME Bank

NBF has adopted a multi-disciplinary approach for SME’s, with a comprehensive portfolio that has enabled the bank to emerge as the sustained business partner for SMEs in the UAE, with this segment contributing close to 50% of the bank’s profits. This award recognizes NBF’s continued support for the growth of this important contributor to the UAE’s economy, and its use of innovative strategies to empower businesses, such as its forward-thinking digital platform NBF Connect, which has created a community where SMEs share their knowledge.

Best Trade Finance Provider

NBF has deep sector knowledge and an in-depth understanding of trade finance which enables it to service clients across the UAE with customised solutions. With the flexibility and ability to tailor any solutions to best suit customers’ requirements, NBF has been recognised for regularly providing its customers with intel to keep them abreast of all developments in order to help them thrive in the challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Industry recognition of NBF’s excellence in the UAE banking sector has been growing as the bank’s extensive array of solutions continue to effectively address client requirements. The bank won two awards at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards in May, and also received accolades from Banker Middle East for excellence in trade finance, commercial banking and treasury.

The MEA Finance Awards 2022 recognize financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their retail and business customers.