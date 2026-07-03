Abu Dhabi: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GEMS Education to provide field training and employment opportunities for the Academy's students and graduates, reinforcing both organisations' commitment to developing national talent and aligning educational outcomes with labour market needs.

The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership focusing on training, professional development and employment, while also supporting joint initiatives, community engagement programmes, and knowledge-sharing activities. The partnership further aims to contribute to the advancement of the childhood development sector and promote Emirati values and national identity among future generations.

The partnership supports the Academy’s efforts to build an integrated ecosystem for preparing caregivers. Under the agreement, GEMS Education will provide 50 field training opportunities for NACD students across its network of schools, enabling them to gain practical experience and develop skills required to succeed in the workforce. In addition, graduates will be given priority consideration for relevant employment opportunities within GEMS Education, subject to qualifications and the availability of vacancies.

The partnership also includes the organisation of community events, workshops, and specialised seminars, as well as the exchange of expertise, best practices, and insights that support continuous development across the childhood development sector.

Her Excellency Dr. Meera Alkaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said: "Our partnership with GEMS Education reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of caregivers through high-quality education and practical experiences. By creating opportunities for training, professional growth, and employment, we are equipping our students and graduates with the skills and experience needed to make a positive contribution to the lives of children and families. We believe that developing national talent requires strong collaboration across the sector, and we look forward to creating a lasting impact that supports children’s development and contributes to the wellbeing of families and communities."

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said:"At GEMS Education, we have long believed that the future of any nation is shaped by the quality of its investment in children. This partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the foundations of early childhood development while nurturing the next generation of educators and child development professionals. By creating meaningful training and career pathways, we are helping to build a highly skilled workforce equipped to support children and families across the UAE.

We are proud to support the Academy's and the UAE's mission to advance childhood development while preserving Emirati values, identity and culture, and we look forward to working together."

Fatima Alshamsi, Vice President – Emiratisation at GEMS Education, said: "We are proud to partner with the National Academy for Childhood Development to empower Emirati talent through training, professional development, and meaningful employment opportunities for UAE nationals. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's Emiratisation agenda while creating clear pathways for talented Emiratis to build rewarding careers in one of the most important sectors for the nation's future.

At GEMS Education, we believe that investing in national talent is an investment in the future of education itself. By working together to develop skilled professionals in early childhood development and education, we are helping to strengthen the talent pipeline, build local expertise and contribute to a highly capable workforce that will support future generations of learners across the UAE."

NACD offers a Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre, designed to prepare and qualify specialised national talent in the field of childhood development. Individuals interested in joining future cohorts are encouraged to visit the Academy’s website and register their interest to receive updates on upcoming registration periods: https://nacd.ac.ae/

About the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

Established in 2023, the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) reflects the UAE’s wise leadership vision to strengthen the capabilities of professionals and caregivers, including parents, working in the field of childhood development. The Academy builds on the foundational efforts of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to enhance the wellbeing of children across the country. NACD is dedicated to supporting those working with children from birth to 18 years of age, with a strong emphasis on fostering the Arabic language and instilling national identity. Its offerings include the 18-month accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) (1231/2026), as well as a wide range of training and continuing education programs. Key focus areas include positive parenting, child protection, health, nutrition, education, early intervention, and holistic family and community support.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com