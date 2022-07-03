Manama – Nasser Pharmacy Group has recently opened BlissLab by Nasser centre at Al Liwan project, one of the leading projects developed by Seef Properties in Hamala in the Northern Governorate.

Nasser Pharmacy Group designed the completely new brand "BlissLab by Nasser" to be a destination for those who are eager to follow a healthy lifestyle based on proper nutrition and maintaining beauty and skin health at all times. The new centre will also offer a variety of European and international products, healthy organic, vegetarian and gluten-free foods, in addition to a wide range of nutritional supplements including vitamins, minerals and herbs.

BlissLab by Nasser in Al Liwan will contribute to redefine pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetic and healthy nutritional services within a modern template that meets the family's health and proper nutrition needs. With a total area of 188 square meters in the centre of Al Liwan, BlissLab by Nasser constitutes a valuable addition for those looking for high-quality products and services in the field of cosmetics, nutrition, health and pharmaceuticals with its world-famous brands.

On this occasion, Seef Properties CEO, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, stated: “We are pleased with the opening of BlissLab by Nasser in Al Liwan, as it will certainly play a pivotal role in integrating the quality of services provided to Al Liwan visitors and residents. Thanks to its modern facilities, diversity and versatility, Al Liwan has become a favourite destination for a large segment of citizens, residents and tourists.

For his part, Nasser Pharmacy Group Chairman Dr Fadhel Al Arrayedh, said: “We are delighted with this launch, which will take our innovative brand BlissLab by Nasser to wider horizons of excellence. Al Liwan is an ideal choice for any project that aims to expand its customer base, considering its strategic location in the Northern Governorate and its attraction of many visitors from inside the Kingdom and abroad, making it the perfect place to host prestigious brands.”

Established by Seef Properties, Al Liwan embodies the heritage and traditions of the Kingdom of Bahrain through a contemporary style and vision, and this is reflected through its special design and wonderful features, with 136 stores and restaurants carefully selected to meet the needs and aspirations of every visitor.

