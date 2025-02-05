Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment - Agriculture and Landscaping division is participating in Qatar’s 12th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) from February 4 to 8 at Katara Cultural Village.

AgriteQ 2025 showcases the latest advancements in agricultural and landscaping equipment from leading international brands. With over 300 local and international exhibitors, the exhibition is recognized as one of the most prominent agricultural events in the region. It serves as a premier platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing innovative agricultural solutions, and sharing experiences among industry specialists.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of NBK Heavy Equipment, stated: “We are proud to once again participate in Qatar’s International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) and present some of our best products designed to support professional farmers in overcoming modern farming challenges. NBK Heavy Equipment is dedicated to providing top-tier agricultural solutions while contributing to the national economy. Our agriculture division has a strong legacy, and we remain committed to advancing the objectives of Qatar’s 2030 Vision.”

Murtada Abdelrassoul, Head of Agricultural Equipment, added: “We are excited to be part of this significant event and showcase our innovative products from globally recognized brands. At NBK Heavy Equipment, we strive to meet the growing demands of farms of all sizes. Our agriculture division continues to lead the market with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, further supporting our customers in Qatar.”

In a dedicated pavilion spanning over 705 sqm, NBK Heavy Equipment is showcasing a range of agricultural machinery from international brands such as CASE IH, BCS, HDK, and Soilmaster. These solutions cover all aspects of farming, from soil preparation to production. Additionally, NBK Heavy Equipment is introducing a new generator brand, WECHAI, at the exhibition.

As demand for agricultural investment continues to grow, CASE IH remains a global leader with 183 years of experience in agricultural and farm equipment. The brand provides highly efficient machinery, including tractors, harvesters, Farmall equipment, application machinery, and planters.

Agrinova garden equipment offers scarifiers, leaf vacuums, shredders, and other wood-handling machinery designed for both professionals and demanding hobbyists. Briggs & Stratton provides garden and outdoor power equipment, including lawnmowers, generators, power washers, and blowers. Meanwhile, Pulsfog specializes in advanced fogging equipment and accessories.

Soilmaster supplies essential agricultural machinery such as stone pickers, hole diggers, sowing and planting mechanisms. For areas where traditional four-wheeled machines are impractical, BCS tractors offer optimal solutions for mowing steep banks, walkways, and intensive cultivation.

Founded in 1975, NBK Heavy Equipment has played an integral role in supporting Qatar’s construction sector by providing the most reliable machines and equipment. The company operates four divisions: construction and earth-moving equipment, rental services, agriculture and landscaping, and material handling equipment.