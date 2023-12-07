Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary end-of-year campaign, showcasing exclusive offers and benefits across a diverse range of Mercedes-Benz cars.

Running until 31 December 2023, this special campaign presents a great opportunity for new customers to acquire their dream Mercedes-Benz vehicle at exceptional prices, complemented by enticing service packages. This initiative is designed to empower individuals to embark on the new year with sophistication, comfort, and enthusiasm.

HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, General Manager, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles said: "Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is delighted to extend this special offer across our extensive lineup of luxury sedans, SUVs, and sporty cars from both Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG. Initiating the new year with a Mercedes-Benz is not just a purchase; it's a thrilling commencement, instilling confidence, and comfort. We are pleased that this offer spans all categories of our cars, catering to the diverse preferences of our valued customers and providing access to the exceptional benefits of our service packages."

The exclusive end-of-year campaign features 2024 models of the sporty Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Mercedes-Benz CLA, along with the best-selling Mercedes-Benz C-Class starting at an attractive price of QAR 184,000. This comes complete with a three-year/45,000 km (whichever comes first) service package and a three-year extended warranty.

For enthusiasts seeking unparalleled luxury, the 2023 models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the dynamic SUVs Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe’ are available at a starting price of QAR 399,000. This offer includes a service package covering up to 5 years/75,000 km (whichever comes first) and a five-year extended warranty.

In addition, the offer includes the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV model 2024 which comes with a three-year/45,000 km (whichever comes first) service package and three-year extended warranty.

The iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class model 2023 is also on offer, starting at QAR 730,000, accompanied by a 5-year/75,000 km service package (whichever comes first) and a five-year extended warranty.

This exceptional offer from NBK Automobiles underscores the company's ongoing commitment to providing the Qatari community with unparalleled deals, allowing them the unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of luxury with one of the leading automotive brands. It reflects NBK Automobiles' strategic approach of giving back to the community and expressing gratitude for the enduring relationship built on mutual trust.

Mercedes-Benz cars are globally acclaimed for their high-end luxury design features and cutting-edge technology, epitomizing the company's ethos: "the Best or Nothing."

Prospective customers can take advantage of these incredible deals by visiting the NBK Automobiles showroom on Salwa Road

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has solidified its success through enduring customer relationships and a diverse range of high-quality products. As a prominent brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is synonymous with a rich history of premium service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is the exclusive distributor in Qatar for three esteemed and iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.