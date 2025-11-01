Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, proudly announces the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz App, introducing an advanced suite of intelligent digital features designed to redefine the driving experience.

Bringing innovation, safety, and convenience to the palm of your hand, the new app seamlessly connects drivers to their vehicles and the Mercedes-Benz ecosystem wherever they are.

The launch of the Mercedes-Benz App in Qatar marks an important milestone in NBK Automobiles’ ongoing journey to enhance the ownership experience for Mercedes-Benz drivers in the country, offering them an unparalleled level of control, safety, and comfort.

Applicable on selected Mercedes-Benz cars, the new Mercedes-Benz App is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. It reflects Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ commitment to innovation, digitalisation, and customer convenience, in full alignment with Mercedes-Benz’s global standards of excellence in safety, technology, and luxury. By integrating with national smart city initiatives such as TASMU, this milestone reinforces the company’s support for the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its pillars of economic diversification, environmental sustainability, and human development, through the advancement of smart mobility solutions and sustainable, connected transportation that enhance the quality of life across the nation.

The Future of Connectivity and Control

With an elegant and intuitive design, the Mercedes-Benz App integrates cutting-edge digital technologies to empower drivers with real-time information, remote access, and personalised services. Key features of the App include:

Lock or unlock doors, start the engine remotely, locate your vehicle, and monitor vital details such as fuel or battery levels, tyre pressure, and maintenance status — all from your smartphone. Electric Vehicle Support: Designed for the growing community of EV drivers, the app allows users to monitor and initiate charging sessions, pre-condition the cabin for comfort, and estimate driving range based on route, weather, and terrain. Through integration with Tarsheed by TASMU, users gain access to Qatar’s expanding public charging network.

