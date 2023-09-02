Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, launched a new service packages offer dedicated to wide range of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG cars.

The offer is valid until 28th September 2023 on Mercedes-Benz and AMG cars. The A&B service packages also include special prices on Mercedes-Benz technical accessories and lifestyle collection, as well as a complimentary vehicle check.

Sheikh Faleh bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Managing Director of the automotive division of Nasser Bin Khaled Group said: “NBK Automobiles proudly offers exclusive deals and unparalleled services for an array of Mercedes-Benz and AMG Vehicles. Distinguished for its commitment to excellence, NBK Automobiles persists in showcasing remarkable special offers while delivering top-tier services across an extensive selection of Mercedes-Benz automobiles. The featured special offer will inspire our esteemed customers to ensure the premium maintenance of their vehicles through a choice of two service packages, each aligning with the paramount standards of our brand. This enduring dedication stands as a constant cornerstone of our company, underpinning our journey of achievements and distinction”.

Service package A includes the check and change of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, AC filter and brake fluid. Service package B includes all services done in package A plus spark plugs, transmission fluid, transmission filter and gaskets.

In addition to the benefits of service packages A and B, the vehicles will have complimentary additional checkpoints including brake system check, suspension system check, battery system check, coolant leak check, oil leak check and interior functions check.

The A and B service packages are valid at the Mercedes-Benz workshop in the Industrial area, Al Gharrafa and Al Mana petrol station Express Service centre. Customers can now book an appointment by calling the service centre on 4496 0000.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.