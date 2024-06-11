Mercedes-Maybach S-Haute Voiture and Mercedes-Maybach GLS were also on display offering clienteles a special journey to the Maybach models

Maximum luxury and comfort with a cocooning effect in the rear

First model in the Mercedes-Benz family with sustainably processed leather

Extraordinary driving experience with MAYBACH driving programme and maximum noise comfort

Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, proudly hosted a special display of the new all-electric luxury Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, as part of the regional roadshow conducted by Mercedes-Maybach to introduce the new car to the brand's enthusiasts and demonstrate its unique features and capabilities.

The event was held on 8 and 9 June at the luxurious Corinthia Yacht Club in the Pearl Qatar, attracting many the brand's admirers who expressed great admiration for the car. Many of them showed serious interest in owning such a unique SUV.

In addition to the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, Mercedes-Maybach S-Haute Voiture and Mercedes-Maybach GLS were also on display giving customer an unparalleled experience to explore the brand's models.

Gary Pike, Executive Director of NBK Automobiles, stated: “NBK Automobiles is proud to host such a successful showcase of the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, part of the brand's global campaign and its regional roadshow to introduce it to our customers. NBK Automobiles reiterates its unwavering commitment to our community and will always be a pioneer in providing our market with the latest eco-friendly models from across the Mercedes brands."

"The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a milestone in the brand's history. It embodies nothing less than the redefinition of automotive excellence in the age of electromobility. Our customers can look forward to an absolutely top-class electric driving experience – with the aura of the extraordinary that is typical of Maybach. We thank all our visitors who expressed their high admiration for the car and look forward to bringing it to Qatar soon," he added.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Haute Voiture

Mercedes-Maybach is inspired by high-end fashion, this special edition makes the Maybach series even more premium and glamorous. The Mercedes Maybach S-class Haute Voiture is limited to only 150 units.

The limited edition's exterior has a two-tone colour theme similar to the standard Maybach S-class, but with a new colour palette that includes Metallic Nautical Blue on the upper portion of the body. The lower portion, beneath the window line, is finished in Rose Gold. The massive monoblock wheels have also been painted blue to match the upper body.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The pinnacle of space and comfort is only to be found in the GLS. The GLS proudly carries the S in its name. Like no other car in the world, it combines the effortless agility of a luxury SUV with the inner qualities of an S-Class, and top-class safety. With the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, you will climb aboard and experience sublime luxury and tangible comfort at an unprecedented level.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV (provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km), the legendary brand is presenting its first all-electric series model. It is based on the technology of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ and combines it with the exclusivity of Maybach – in line with Karl Maybach’s maxim: “What is good must also be beautiful”. The special exterior with an upright Mercedes star on the hood and a striking black panel front, which carries the specific Maybach radiator grille into the age of electromobility, ensures an unmistakable appearance. The optional two-tone paintwork is also typical of the brand. Thanks to exquisite materials, perfect craftsmanship and exclusive details, the spacious interior offers a holistic comfort experience with a cocooning effect. With its consistent interpretation of Sophisticated Luxury, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV sets the new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV has an output of 484 kW and a range of up to 600 kilometres (provisional figure). It has 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

The exterior design: Front end typical of the brand, chrome accents and brand emblem as a design element

Mercedes-Maybach enriches the dynamic purpose design of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ with exclusive elements that give it its very own character. The Mercedes star sits enthroned on the hood, defining the status. The front is characterised by the brand-typical black panel with vertical, chrome-plated trim strips in a three-dimensional depth look. The large black panel is smooth closed for the first time. The high-tech element for the radar sensors is fully integrated and no longer visible. Chrome-plated, filigree slats can also be found on the air intake of the bumper. The classic MAYBACH lettering is discreetly incorporated into a chrome-plated decorative strip, which forms a unit with the continuous light strip of the standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlights. The Maybach pattern with several small brand emblems can also be found in trim parts of the side bumper. DIGITAL LIGHT welcomes and says goodbye to the driver with a special light show. As a further greeting, an animated projection of the Maybach pattern shines in all four doors.

When viewed from the side, specific features include the bold chrome surrounds on the side windows and the chrome-plated B-pillar trim. This decorative element is an integral part of the Mercedes-Maybach signature and highlights the length of the rear seating area. A Maybach emblem on the D-pillar underlines the high quality. The lettering EQS is subtly integrated into the front window triangle. The pronounced wheel arches with claddings in high-gloss black emphasise the SUV’s power and emotional presence. Appropriately, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rolls on exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels. The MAYBACH lettering can be found on the integrated, exquisitely designed wheel hub caps. Another eye-catcher are the standard running boards, which are illuminated in the dark. The treads are made of anodised aluminium, which echoes the pinstripe look of the black panel front. The Maybach emblem is also stylishly integrated here.

At the rear, the rear lights underline the exclusive character as a continuous light strip with a two-part helix. The lights are animated across the entire width. There are also chrome trim elements on the tailgate, on the rear apron and the spoiler lip, as well as the MAYBACH lettering.

The special appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV also includes the brand-typical two-tone paintwork with a filigree pinstripe. It is applied by hand according to the highest quality criteria and is available in five color combinations: high-tech silver/obsidian black, high-tech silver/nautical blue, obsidian black/selenite grey, obsidian black/kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black.

The interior design: The fusion of tradition and avant-garde

The design of the interior also consistently follows the Maybach credo “What is good must also be beautiful”. A highlight for the front passengers is the standard MBUX Hyperscreen with “zero layer” and Mercedes-Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays. The overall visual appearance is specially designed for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in an elegant deep blue. The numerous exclusive features include the animated display of the instrument cluster in “MAYBACH” mode. The pointers in the two tubes are designed like a silk scarf that moves elegantly in the wind according to the speed and driving style. At the same time, the digits change their size and are dynamically faded in or out. The surrounds for the round instruments are in rose gold, which is typical of the brand. An alternative display form to the tubes is the sporty “Pure EV” style. A three-dimensional performance bar conveys the respective driving status (driving, accelerating, charging).

The central display starts with the familiar home screen and the so-called “zero layer”. In this basic setting, the navigation map dominates. The driver can carry out 80 percent of the most common interactions directly without changing the application. The system reacts situationally and is personalised with intelligent suggestions and forward-looking offers.

The functional content and operating structure of all three displays correspond to those of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ. The appearance can be customised with three display styles (discreet, sporty, MAYBACH) and three modes (navigation, assistance, service). In the discreet style, the content is reduced as much as possible and harmoniously co-ordinated with the colour change of the selected ambient lighting.

The rear passengers experience the same extensive range of infotainment and comfort features with two 11.6-inch displays on the backrests of the front seats. With the standard MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment, content can be shared quickly and easily on the various displays. It is also possible to select and modify the navigation destinations from the rear seats. The standard equipment also includes the MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle, and the MBUX Interior Assist. With the help of cameras, it can recognise the operating requests of the passengers from body and hand movements and carry out the corresponding functions – for example switching on the reading lights.

Natural materials made with perfect craftsmanship create a stylish contrast to the high-tech look. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes standard with Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather in the warm colours espresso brown/balao brown pearl. Macchiato beige/bronze brown pearl is optionally available. For an even more sophisticated look, Maybach MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather is available as an option in crystal white/silver grey pearl. The leather in all interior colours comes from sustainable processing. Natural woods are available as decorative parts: MANUFAKTUR brown open-pore birch wood and brown open-pore MANUFAKTUR walnut wood, as well as MANUFAKTUR piano lacquer black flowing lines.

The Maybach emblem, which is integrated at various points as a design element, underscores the high-quality appearance that is typical of the brand. It adorns the stainless steel pedal system, the cushions on the headrests, the front seat backrests and, as a projection, the footwell in the rear. In conjunction with the first-class rear, it can also be found on the wood trim between the rear seats. When the trunk is open, it can also be seen on the inner lining of the tailgate. The brand lettering differentiates the steering wheel and welcomes all passengers on the stainless steel door sills in illuminated form.

Resource-saving luxury: Mercedes-Maybach introduces vegetable-tanned Nappa leather

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the first model from Mercedes-Benz AG to be fitted with vegetable-tanned leather. Coffee bean shells are used as tanning agents. The water used for tanning is conducted in a closed circuit and flows back into natural bodies of water after recycling. The fatliquoring agents used in tanning are also exclusively plant-based. The sustainably processed leather is not preserved with salt. This saves around 45 kilograms of salt per vehicle with leather seats. New upcycling products such as compostable flowerpots, insulating foams or decking boards are created from the “by-products” of tanning. The sustainably processed leather is therefore resource-saving. The coffee farmers also benefit as they receive a second income from selling the coffee bean shells.

Mercedes-Benz has defined binding criteria for sustainably processed real leather. An important procurement requirement for suppliers is that the leather supply chain must be free from any form of illegal deforestation. The grazing areas must not contribute to the endangerment or loss of natural forests. In this context, the partners must disclose their entire supply chain from the farm region to the end product. The leather skins may only come from animals that are kept in a species-appropriate manner. Only vegetable or alternatively sustainable tanning agents that are completely chrome-free may be used for tanning. For the refined leather, Mercedes-Benz requires its partners to carry out an eco-balance across all stages of the value-added process (Life Cycle Assessment).

Mercedes-Maybach wants to combine luxury with sustainability. In the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, a number of parts and components are made from resource-saving materials. Secondary steel and recycled aluminium are also included. The use of recycled materials is an important measure on the way to decarbonisation. Added to this is the net carbon-neutral production of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and its battery at the Mercedes-Benz plants in Alabama, USA. The aim of Mercedes-Benz is to at least halve CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 levels. From 2039, the new car and van fleet should be net carbon-neutral over their life cycle and the entire value chain.

The rear: Exclusive lounge with a holistic comfort experience for all the senses

In the rear of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, the combination of exquisite materials, perfect craftsmanship and exclusive details creates a self-contained feel-good atmosphere for all the senses - the so-called cocooning effect. Like the front seats, the standard Executive seats are equipped with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating. There is also a calf massage and the Chauffeur Package. As soon as the right rear passenger chooses the reclining position, the front passenger seat automatically moves forward to the chauffeur position. The massage programmes are also available as part of ENERGIZING COMFORT.

With the equipment First-Class Rear, the front centre console continues like a floating band to the rear seats. It was redesigned for the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Wooden trim adorns the rear storage compartment for the first time. It complements the wooden trim on the backs of the front seat backrests and between the rear seats, visually reinforcing the cocooning feel-good atmosphere. Also new is a projector in the centre console that discreetly projects the Maybach emblem onto the floor. As in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the additional equipment includes two thermal cup holders and a shelf for the standard MBUX rear tablet. Four fast-charging USB-C ports and two HDMI interfaces also ensure that travellers can easily use their own digital devices. On request, the centre console can include two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.

Diverse possibilities for individual lighting moods

A designer lamp is integrated into each of the C-pillars. The adaptive rear lighting offers additional reading lights in the grab handles and light strips in the headlining. Both the brightness and the size and position of the light spots can be adjusted. At the same time, a wide range between precise work and relaxed lounge light is possible. The setting of the light colour automatically follows the human daily rhythm but can also be adjusted by hand. Added to this is the Ambient Lighting, which runs through the entire vehicle, right up to the roof liner and behind the rear seats. In addition, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV contains Active Ambient Lighting with 253 individually controllable LEDs and 64 individually selectable colours. These include the Maybach-specific colour schemes of Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow. The diverse options for individual lighting moods also underline the cocooning effect. The brand-typical “Welcome” presentation welcomes the passengers with a special light play: a carpet of light runs across the vehicle and particularly sets the scene for the rear doors.

The air quality: Pollutants stay outside

ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus with HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air) ensures good air quality as standard. The air quality sensor supports the fresh air recirculation switch. The air-conditioned circulating air is filtered several times in circulating air mode. The HEPA filter effectively cleans the incoming outside air of fine dust, very small particles and pollen. A special activated carbon in both the HEPA filter and the cabin filter also filters sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides as well as odours. Flushing with fresh air takes place at regular intervals. The pre-air conditioning makes it possible to clean the interior air before boarding. The particulate matter values outside and inside the vehicle are also displayed in MBUX. They are listed in detail in their own air quality menu. If the quality of the outside air is low, the system can also make recommendations to close the side windows or sunroof.

The active scenting also appeals to the sense of smell. It is part of the standard AIR BALANCE Package. A special fragrance was created for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. No. 12 MOOD Ebony is an extraordinary and polarising fragrance. It does not aim to please but to seduce. Stimulating sandalwood combines with notes of spices to create an exclusive composition.

The sound experience: Immersive music enjoyment and specific Maybach driving sound

With the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV offers the ultimate sound experience. It features the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience, which gives music more space, clarity and depth. Dolby Atmos makes it possible to place discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field and adapt them to any playback environment. Passengers can hear their music with a clarity equal to the artist’s original studio composition.

The sound system includes 15 speakers: two front bass speakers in the front footwell, one midrange and one tweeter in each door, two 3D speakers in the headliner, two surround speakers in the luggage compartment cover and a center speaker in the instrument panel. There are also two exciters in each seat. The direct reproduction of structure-borne noise in the seats makes the listening experience four-dimensional. Passengers in the front passenger seat and in the rear can also apply the 4D sound to the audio content of the headphones. The sound can be individually adjusted for each MBUX user profile.

With different sound worlds, the driving sound also becomes an acoustic experience. “Aerial Grace” is the name of the driving sound that was specially created for the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach model and can be heard in the interior. It is interactive and reacts to a dozen different parameters including accelerator pedal position, speed and recuperation. Using intelligent sound design algorithms, the sounds are calculated in real time on the amplifier of the Burmester® 4D surround sound system and played back by the loudspeakers.

Noise comfort: SUV with a particularly quiet rear

The new luxury SUV builds on the excellent noise and vibration comfort of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ. This includes the encapsulation of the electric drive train at the front and rear, the innovative support frame on the front axle and the drive units that are doubly decoupled via rubber mounts. The special acoustic foams in selected body shell profiles and the ramps in the underbody paneling were also adopted. They reduce the noise of grit being thrown up in the wheel arches.

The more extensive NVH measures (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV are primarily aimed at the rear. The luggage compartment cover, covered with ARTICO man-made leather, is a transverse bulkhead fixed to the body, like in a saloon. It attaches to the upper edge of the rear seat backrest and seals off the trunk up to the lower edge of the rear window. This causes a very effective noise suppression. The new Disconnect Unit (DCU) also contributes to this. Depending on the driving situation and the power required, it automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle to increase the range. At low loads, the DCU switches to 4x2 driving mode. Then the electric motor and the transmission on the front axle stand still. Furthermore, additional insulation materials and acoustically effective laminated glass panes are used in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Various wind deflection measures on the panorama roof, such as wind deflectors, covers and seals with improved geometry, ensure a high level of noise comfort despite the large roof opening.

All these measures taken together make the new Maybach model an SUV with maximum noise comfort in the rear – the best prerequisite for pure enjoyment of music or simply relaxing silence. Thanks to electrically operated roller blinds on the rear side windows, the rear passengers can decide for themselves how much of the surroundings they want to perceive.

The suspension: comfortable, adaptable and with a special MAYBACH driving programme

The highest standards also apply to driving comfort. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard. To increase the ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 35 millimetres. Rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is also standard. Alternatively, the rear wheels can be turned up to 10 degrees. This enables a turning circle of 11.0 instead of 11.9 metres, which corresponds to that of many compact models.

In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes ECO, SPORT, OFFROAD and INDIVIDUAL, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has the special MAYBACH drive programme. It replaces the classic COMFORT programme and is designed entirely for maximum driving comfort for the rear passengers. It ensures that there are only minimal body movements under the rear seats. An oscillation node is located there, so that the amplitudes are at their lowest. The MAYBACH driving programme is the standard setting.

Further information about Mercedes-Maybach is available at www.mercedes-benz.com.

Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our Mercedes me media online platform at media.mercedes-benz.com as well as on our Mercedes-Benz media site at group-media.mercedes-benz.com. Learn more about current topics and events related to Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans on our @MB_Press Twitter channel at www.twitter.com/MB_Press.