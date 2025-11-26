Naseej has announced the signing of an agreement with Infracorp, the leading company specialising in sustainable infrastructure and development investments, to purchase a selection of luxury residential units within the Marina Bay project, located on Reef Island in the heart of Manama. The acquisition comes as part of Naseej’s strategic direction to strengthen its presence in the premium residential segment.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Amin Alarrayed, Chief Executive Officer of Naseej, said: “This agreement between Naseej and Infracorp reflects our commitment to expanding our real estate portfolio by securing high-value investment opportunities that support the company’s planned growth strategy, while reinforcing Naseej’s position as a leading developer dedicated to delivering quality-driven real estate offerings in the local market. Our choice of Marina Bay stems from its prime strategic location and refined architectural design that seamlessly blends modernity with luxury. This step aligns with our long-term strategy of investing in high-quality residential developments situated in key locations with strong future growth prospects. We believe that this partnership with Infracorp represents a strategic milestone that opens new avenues of collaboration between both companies in premium real estate development, while contributing to strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading real estate investment destination in the region.”

The signing ceremony took place at Infracorp’s pavilion on the third day of Cityscape Bahrain 2025, held in its fourth edition at the Exhibition World Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Mr. Amin Alarrayed, Chief Executive Officer of Naseej, and Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, in the presence of senior executives from both companies and representatives from Bahrain’s real estate development sector.

Marina Bay, developed by Infracorp, is one of the Kingdom’s most prominent luxury waterfront real estate projects located on Reef Island. It features an exclusive collection of villas, duplexes, and penthouses, offering a new benchmark for upscale living in the heart of Manama. The project distinguishes itself through its contemporary design, strategic location, and fully integrated amenities that combine luxury, sustainability, and exceptional quality of life.

For his part, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Naseej, one of Bahrain’s most prominent real estate developers, for the sale of a selection of luxury residential units within Marina Bay. This collaboration reaffirms the strong confidence that Infracorp’s developments continue to earn in both the local and regional real estate markets. It also reflects Marina Bay’s exceptional standing as a premium residential project that brings together modern design, stunning waterfront views, and comprehensive amenities that cater to the aspirations of residents seeking a refined and sustainable lifestyle. Through this project, Infracorp aims to elevate concepts of innovation and sustainability within the luxury real estate sector, delivering added value to both investors and residents, and supporting the Kingdom’s urban development goals.”

Marina Bay is a high-end, mixed-use development offering a diverse range of luxury residential units characterised by elegant architecture and generous layouts. The project is regarded as a model for combining upscale living with modern facilities, including private marinas, swimming pools, leisure areas, and premium dining outlets—making it one of the most distinctive developments in the capital, Manama.