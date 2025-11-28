Total outstanding value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai rises to USD 103 billion

Dubai, UAE: Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million Sukuk by Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), issued under its USD 3 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. The five-year Sukuk, maturing in November 2030, carries a profit rate of 4.6%.

The issuance attracted strong demand from regional and international investors, reflecting confidence in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s financial strength and strategic direction. This issuance marks the second Sukuk listed by SIB on Nasdaq Dubai in 2025, bringing the Bank’s total Sukuk listings under this programme on the exchange to USD 1.5 billion. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for the bank’s general corporate purposes.

The continued collaboration between SIB and Nasdaq Dubai highlights the Bank’s commitment to deepening its engagement with global capital markets and its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s Islamic finance ecosystem.

To commemorate the listing, HE. Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

HE. Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: "The successful listing of our USD 500 million Sukuk reflects the continued confidence that regional and global investors place in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s strategy, financial strength, and prudent growth model. We remain committed to deepening our engagement with international capital markets and diversifying our funding sources in alignment with our long-term vision. This listing is an important milestone that supports our objective of sustaining strong liquidity and financing capabilities to serve our customers and community."

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “Sharjah Islamic Bank’s new Sukuk listing reflects the continued confidence that regional issuers place in Dubai’s capital markets. Each listing contributes to the depth and credibility of the UAE’s financial infrastructure, providing efficient access to a broad international investor base. Nasdaq Dubai remains committed to supporting this momentum and strengthening the UAE’s role as a global hub for Islamic finance.”

The total outstanding value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 103 billion, reaffirming its position among the world’s largest venues for Islamic fixed-income securities.

The total outstanding value of debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds USD 144 billion, underscoring Dubai’s role as a leading centre for capital raising and cross-border investment flows.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

About Sharjah Islamic Bank:

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) was founded in 1975 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in the name of National Bank of Sharjah, on the first of July 2002, the SIB successfully completed the first transition process of its kind in the world, from being a conventional bank to be an Islamic bank offering sophisticated Islamic banking services.

The SIB is keen on applying the principle of comprehensiveness to rendering services to all sectors of individuals, companies and institutions operating in the UAE. The bank's various services include the purchase, sale of and dealing in foreign currencies, issuing drafts, bills and bonds, carrying out transfer requests and extending personal and trade facilities in addition to issuing credit cards and opening current, savings and deposit accounts to its customers.