The issuance strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for ESG-linked financial instruments, contributing to Nasdaq Dubai’s total outstanding value of USD 139 billion in fixed-income listings.

Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC’s, USD 500 million Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB), the world’s first SLLB issued under the new International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and Loan Market Association (LMA) framework.

Rated A2/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, the five-year bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 5.141% and matures in 2029. It is issued under Emirates NBD’s USD 20 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) Programme, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in financial markets.

The issuance of the dual-listed bond on Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext Dublin, reflects strong interest from both regional and international investors, further underscoring Dubai's position as a leading global hub for sustainable and innovative debt capital markets. Emirates NBD’s latest issuance increases the Bank’s total value of bonds currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai to USD 5.77 billion, spanning 9 listings

Nasdaq Dubai continues to solidify its position as the premier platform for regional and global fixed-income and ESG-related listings. The exchange boasts an outstanding total value of USD 139 billion in listed fixed-income securities, with USD 30.4 billion dedicated to ESG-focused issuances, further enhancing Dubai’s reputation as the gateway for investors seeking diverse investment opportunities.

To celebrate this listing, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said: ‘We are proud to list the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond that is issued under the new ICMA/LMA framework, on Nasdaq Dubai. This not only marks an important milestone in our sustainability journey as a Bank but also serves as a testament to our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of capital markets, investors and our customers for ESG-compliant financial instruments.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “We welcome Emirates NBD’s Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond to Nasdaq Dubai. The exchange continues to play a key role in providing issuers with access to capital to support their sustainable initiatives. This milestone issuance marks an important step in our shared mission to expand the availability of ESG financing solutions in the region.”

Proceeds from the bond will be allocated to finance or refinance Emirates NBD's portfolio of Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) assets, in accordance with its Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB) Framework. This issuance underscores the growing demand for ESG-focused financial instruments in regional and global markets.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

