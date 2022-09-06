UAE, Dubai: NASA Space Apps Hackathon will be launched in United Arab Emirates on October 1st and 2nd, organized by Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GIE), in collaboration with key partners, University of Dubai and United Arab Emirates University. The Hackathon will be held in 6 emirates: Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

United Arab Emirates is hosting the Challenge for the third year in a row comes in line with the efforts made by the state to consolidate the pillars of space science and based on achievements to support the endeavor of giving in the field of Earth and space science such as the Hope Probe project and the agreement to send the first Arab astronaut for a long 180-day mission to the International Space Station.

This September is scheduled to have a number of activities in support of participating teams from different emirates, where a training camp will include a number of workshops and training sessions related to the challenges presented in the hackathon in addition to skill refinement activities such as formulating ideas and presentation methods, followed by the completion of registration stage for participating teams on the evening of October 2nd via the https://2022.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/dubai/event NASA Space Apps hackathon, which devotes a country-specific page to registration and information, with the teams eligible for international arbitration to be announced by October 10 and ready to participate in the World Arbitration Event.

His Excellency Professor Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, Highlighted the importance of hosting NASA Space Apps Hackathon in United ARab Emirates, and the accompanying activities and events related to the challenges presented in this field, which contribute to refining the skills of students and youth, and come within the framework of the country’s multiple successes in the fields of Earth and space sciences.

He pointed out that the University welcomes and sponsors these events and spares no effort in assisting creators and innovators from all over the country to develop their scientific and practical skills and expertise in order to develop new solutions and technologies that contribute to the progress and well-being of nations and peoples in line with the University's fundamental goal of founding and role in the fields of scientific research and community service.

He noted that the achievements of the UAE in these areas are part of the State's innovation strategy launched by the late H. H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2014, which aims at achieving innovation in seven sectors, and the space sector is one of the most important of these sectors. and based on the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE To achieve the objectives of this strategy, the wise political leadership has taken care of innovative ideas to enhance the quality of life of the UAE society and the human society, which are based on key elements of innovation, the most important of which are Human Capital and Research, Knowledge and Technology, Funding and Investment, Infrastructure, Competitive Environment, Institutions and Regulatory Environment, and Innovative Products and Services.

Eng. Mohamed Aboud, CEO of GIE, declared: “We seek to effectively contribute to building an integrated society in space sciences by organizing the hackathon for the third year in a row, in line with the UAE’s direction to support the strategic directions of space science and technology policy, qualify Emirati cadres and develop national companies that contribute to the growth of the sector, explaining that Emirati cadres have been able during Last year’s hackathon is to qualify and reach the stage of international arbitration in a step that reflects the correctness of the vision and that we are on the right path”.

It is worth mentioning that the hackathon, which is being held for the eleventh year worldwide, is supported and sponsored by more than 15 international space agencies as the largest technological community specialized in the exploration of Earth and space sciences.

Backwards to the 2021 Hackathon, the finals witnessed the qualification of an Emirati team with a project idea in the field of food security based on data analysis through AI techniques, after it reached the international arbitration stage among the top 24 teams in the world after qualifying among 400 teams out of a total of 4800 teams from all over the world.

