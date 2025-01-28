Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C., (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The group continues to demonstrate robust financial performance, with a net profit of QAR 1.64 billion, an increase of 5.1% compared to QAR 1.56 billion for the same period in 2023. The Board of Directors is pleased:

To recommend the distribution of cash dividends of 7 Qatari Dirhams per share for the second half of year 2024.

This is in addition to the half yearly interim cash dividend of 7 Qatari Dirhams per share, which was already distributed for the first half ended June 30, 2024.

The total dividend distribution amount is 14 Qatari Dirhams per share for the year 2024.

To invite all shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 25th, 2025.

This stable growth underscores Nakilat’s operational efficiency, its ability to seize emerging opportunities, which has been evident in our 2024 newbuild announcements. and its resilience in navigating the challenges of the global energy transportation market. 2024 has been a transformative year for Nakilat, defined by our strategic vision and operational resilience. Through innovative practices and a focus on excellence, we have successfully managed the challenges of the global shipping environment, driving sustained growth. Looking ahead, we are committed to leveraging our strengths and partnerships to build on this year’s successes and contribute meaningfully to the global energy transportation landscape.

Nakilat’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy transport continues to take shape. This year, the Company advanced its shipbuilding program with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, which includes six advanced gas carriers under construction. This program comprises two LNG carriers, each with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and four modern LPG/Ammonia carriers, each with a capacity of 88,000 cubic meters. The fleet expansion strategy is also strengthened by new long-term contracts with QatarEnergy for operating and chartering the nine QC-Max LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters, and 25 conventional LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. Upon completion of these projects, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to a total of 114 ships, reinforcing our leadership in clean energy transportation and our capacity to meet growing global energy needs.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, remarked: “Nakilat’s strategic fleet expansion, supported by its focus on achieving the highest standards of occupational health and safety, sustainability and innovation across all aspects of safe and reliable operations to meet the increasing global demand for clean energy transportation. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and partners ensuring long-term growth and success. Our financial and operational achievements in 2024 reflect the commitment and dedication of our team in delivering clean energy to the world safely and efficiently. These accomplishments are a testament to Nakilat’s robust business strategy, its focus on customer-centricity, and its alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

In line with Nakilat’s commitment to providing best practices in investor relations, the company will hold an investor relations conference to discuss the financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, at 1:30 PM (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the company’s website prior to the conference call. For further information on Nakilat’s conference call dial-in details, please visit the company’s website: www.nakilat.com