Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, has been recognised at the Transform Awards MEA 2023, which honours excellence in rebranding and brand strategy.

Nakheel swept the board, winning six accolades including Gold for the categories of Best brand evolution (corporate), Best visual identity from the property, construction and facilities management sector, and Best brand architecture solution; Silver for Best use of typography; and Bronze for Best use of a visual property and Best creative strategy, along with their brand partner Ochre.

The Transform Awards MEA acknowledges the work and behind-the-scenes effort that was undertaken for Nakheel’s brand transformation in 2022. The brand transformation followed substantial research and development to reflect Nakheel’s next phase of growth, whilst also honouring Nakheel as a much loved and recognisable Dubai brand.

Abed Bibi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are delighted to be recognised by Transform MEA for our work on the new Nakheel brand. We have made every effort to create a customer-centric brand that reflects our approach to building for Dubai’s future and curating meaningful experiences. Since its launch, our new brand has resonated with our employees, our communities and visitors of Dubai, and it is truly wonderful to have this recognised.”

To prepare for the rebrand, Nakheel undertook significant work internally, engaging more than 150 employees across the company and all business units for intense workshops to co-design the future of Nakheel, with the workshop findings being used to set the goals for the future for each employee, business unit and the company as a whole. This internal transformation process ensured that all employees were part of the brand journey and that the brand transformation reflected Nakheel’s long-held values of excellence in customer service and building communities.

As a result, the new Nakheel brand places the customer even more at the heart of Nakheel’s identity, values and purpose. Nakheel has also taken this commitment through to the Nakheel communities with their LiveWell programmes and their malls and destinations. The Nakheel rebrand has provided a renewed focus on the Nakheel experience, rather than just bricks and mortar.

The rebrand is also an impactful streamlining of the visual identity of Nakheel, better demonstrating the significant breadth of Nakheel’s offerings across communities, hotels, retail, hospitality, marine and customer care and unifying them under a single colour palette and typography. The result is a modern, future-proofed brand identity that sits well across both physical and digital end uses.

Andrew Thomas, publisher of Transform magazine and founder of the Transform Awards MEA, said: “It’s a true pleasure to honour Nakheel at tonight’s Transform Awards MEA 2023. Nakheel is a company that is synonymous with the emirate of Dubai and as Dubai has changed, so has Nakheel, as demonstrated with their six awards. Congratulations to Nakheel, for their outstanding achievements.”

A cornerstone of the Nakheel rebrand is supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life. With a renewed focus on ‘building happiness and prosperity’ for citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai, Nakheel emphasises the crucial role it plays as a master developer creating communities.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 400,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness the core objective, NCM’s three pillars include: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology and international best practices.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah and Veneto.

