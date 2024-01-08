Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, will be supporting the 9th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Nakheel will once again be the strategic sponsor for the highly anticipated conference. Nakheel’s pioneering role in implementing global standards in project management is evidenced from the master development and urban planning it implements, across the emirate of Dubai.

Participation in DIPMF 2024 underlines Nakheel’s commitment as a key contributor to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, as Nakheel focuses on delivering the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities, developing vibrant and healthy communities, fostering stronger economic activity, and establishing Dubai as a global lifestyle and investment hub.

Taking place from 15 to 18 January at Madinat Arena, Madinat Jumeriah, under the theme of ‘Beyond Boundaries’, DIPMF 2024 will focus on three key topics; sustainability, modern methods of project management, and future trends and technology. This year’s theme mirrors UAE’s ambition to drive innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity.

