Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer, has announced its sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world. The sponsorship underlines Nakheel’s commitment to promoting health, fitness and wellbeing for the citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai.

The Dubai Diggers are renowned world champions in dragon boat racing, with the team winning six gold medals at world championship events, and winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the most recent Club Crew World Championships held in 2022.

Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are proud sponsors of The Dubai Diggers and are committed to supporting them in their goal to cement their status as world champions, firmly placing Dubai on the global stage as a leader in sporting excellence. At Nakheel, encouraging health and wellness is also one of our priorities and we hope that The Dubai Diggers go on to inspire even more people to participate in dragon boat racing as well as other water-based sports.”

Daniel Wood, Captain of the Dubai Diggers, said: “We are delighted to have Nakheel as the official sponsor of our team. Nakheel's developments are synonymous with water which makes them a natural fit for our team, and their status as a world leading master developer aligns with our commitment to excellence and success. We look forward to leveraging their support for our upcoming competitions.”

The Dubai Diggers regularly train in the water around Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel’s landmark development. The team members, many of whom reside in Nakheel communities, reflect the diversity of Dubai, with members hailing from 18 different countries including Australia, England, Philippines, Egypt and more. The season opening race for the Dubai Diggers will take place in Abu Dhabi on 15 October.

As a pioneer in waterfront developments and focused on building happiness and prosperity for all, Nakheel is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people in Dubai. Sports facilities are integral to Nakheel’s master plans and developments to provide a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle for its citizens, residents and visitors.

Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year.

