Both are scheduled to be completed in line with the delivery of the luxury villas

The announcement of the contract marks a significant step forward in the construction of Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has partnered with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on the development of two upcoming substations on Palm Jebel Ali, valued at AED 270 million. DEWA will provide project management services for tendering, awarding and constructing the two substations, scheduled to be completed in line with the delivery of the luxury villas.

The project includes the construction of two 132/11 KV substations with a total capacity of 400 megavolt amperes (MVA) of power that will feed the power requirements of a major portion of Palm Jebel Ali, including several of the fronds and spine. The announcement follows previous contracts awarded earlier this year for the commencement of villa construction, infrastructure, public access roads and marine works on Palm Jebel Ali.

One of Nakheel’s most visionary projects to date, Palm Jebel Ali is designed to set a global benchmark in waterfront living. Once completed it will offer an exceptional breadth of lifestyle amenities, significantly contributing to the future growth of Dubai over the next few decades. Revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Chief Land Estates Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “We are confident that the expertise and skills of DEWA, our strategic partner, in the sector will enable us to lay a strong foundation as the prestigious Palm Jebel Ali takes shape. It is a symbol of Dubai’s unwavering ambition to always drive progress and leave an indelible mark on the global stage. Palm Jebel Ali is a testimony to our vision to build the best luxury waterfront living for today’s global citizen.”

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said: “We welcome the efforts of Dubai Holding Real Estate, DEWA’s strategic partner, to build the two power transmission stations in the Palm Jebel Ali project according to the highest standards of quality, sustainability and safety, using the latest digital technologies for transmission stations. All organisations in Dubai integrate their efforts to make Dubai the world's best city for living, working, and visiting. To keep up with Dubai's continuous growth, we will persist in building a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water, ensuring that these services meet the highest standards of availability, reliability and quality. This has played a significant role in achieving 100% reliability and availability of the power transmission system in Dubai, enabling DEWA to achieve the best performance among service institutions worldwide in the field of power transmission.”

The announcement of this partnership marks the latest progress in the development of Palm Jebel Ali into a major residential and leisure destination. Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainable practices.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality, and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

For the video: Palm Jebel Ali and DEWA.

