Riyadh -- In the presence of Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and its subsidiary National Electricity Transmission (NET) have signed here two agreements with Emaar, The Economic City (EEC), the main developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), in confirmation of the growth of the Saudi economy and the rapid industrial and developmental advancement witnessed by the Kingdom, which leads to an increase in the volume of demand for electrical energy, in line with the requirements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 projects.



The two agreements aim to deliver electrical service to the second and third phases of KAEC projects. The first agreement aims to connect the main substation in KAEC with the general electrical system network of the NET Company, while the second agreement stipulates the delivery of electrical service to feed the projects. The modern international industrial sector specializes in manufacturing electric cars in the third phase of the Industrial Valley of KAEC, including the Saudi Ceer Company factory for the manufacture of electric cars and the factories of the Lucid electric car company.



The CEO of the SEC, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Qunun, confirmed that the company is working to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to provide advanced electrical solutions and services through a set of initiatives and strategies that aim to provide electrical energy with high reliability for major projects related to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



For his part, Managing Director of EEC Mansour bin Abdulrahman Al-Salem, said: “We are pleased to sign these important agreements to meet the increasing demand for energy in KAEC, which is an incubator and attractive city for many projects that will contribute effectively to achieving many of the goals of the Kingdom’s vision.”