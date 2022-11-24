Dubai - SirajPower announced a partnership with master developer Nakheel to deliver nine projects across the UAE.

SirajPower offers a commercial solar leasing solution for residential and retail markets, which enables large-scale entities like Nakheel to benefit from energy security and independence, according to a press release.

The agreements include the 3.1MWp solar rooftop for Nakheel’s The Gardens residential complex, as well as Dragon Mart 2&6, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Island, International City Pavilion, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Discovery Gardens Pavilion, and Al Furjan Pavilion South.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: “These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower, as the company has been one of the few companies to offer fully integrated solar projects in the residential sector in the UAE market and will continue to do so with these new projects.”

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, added: “This new partnership is an excellent step towards achieving our clean energy goals and we look forward to expanding it further in the future.”

Founded in 2015 as part of the Green Coast Enterprises, SirajPower is the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region. It currently holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of +100 MWp and has over 190 facilities under operations and maintenance.

With clients across all sectors including the Lulu Group, Danube, Axiom Telecom, and Majid Al Futtaim, SirajPower has provided commercial and industrial customers with on-grid and off-grid solar energy solutions that have enabled them to meet their sustainability targets.

Looking ahead, Nakheel & SirajPower's partnership will continue to thrive as other projects are in the pipeline to achieve the UAE's vision of becoming carbon-negative by 2050.

