Dubai: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading real estate master developer, has launched one of its most visionary projects, Palm Jebel Ali to the market, announcing the release of the first villas available to purchase on the island.

This follows the recent unveiling of the new futuristic masterplan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in June, earlier this year.

The highly anticipated release centres around four fronds which feature Coral villas and Beach villas, each of which are available in eight unique styles. Both types of villas draw inspiration from the beauty of nature and set the scene for the future of Palm Jebel Ali as a residential and lifestyle destination of choice. The Coral and Beach villas feature distinct designs mirroring the surrounding environment, reflecting the calm blue waters and white beaches, and pristine nature that residents will enjoy.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer of Nakheel, said: “As pioneers of waterfront living, Nakheel is synonymous with Dubai’s incredible journey of growth and urban infrastructure development. We are delighted to bring Palm Jebel Ali to market at this exciting time, with the island playing a transformative role in shaping the city’s future, raising the global benchmark on waterfront living and underlining its position as a world-class lifestyle destination.”

Several leading international and regional architectural firms have worked to create villas which celebrate the connectivity between the indoor and outdoor lifestyles that residents will enjoy on Palm Jebel Ali. The villas will feature floor to ceiling windows, enabling residents to embrace a panoramic view of the private beaches, as well as a soft and neutral palette and luxury finishes to create a tranquil atmosphere in the exclusive private frond neighbourhoods.

Health and wellbeing will be integrated into daily life on the four fronds, offering residents an active lifestyle with wide walkable streets, allowing for pedestrians and cyclists to access the beach through pocketed parks. The frond streetscape will have an emphasis on greenery and comfort, providing lushly landscaped streets with ample shading from trees.

Palm Jebel Ali is set on 13.4 square kilometres of land and boasts the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai. It is centrally located within Dubai’s future growth centre, with excellent connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) to other Dubai destinations or to Abu Dhabi. Palm Jebel Ali will be the feature destination of Dubai’s rapidly developing southern urban centre, and when completed, will feature seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91 kilometres of beachfront, with three access points to the island.

Palm Jebel Ali is a people-centric development, with every aspect designed to provide citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai with a sustainable, high quality of life. The island will offer enhanced waterfront living, extensive green spaces and people-oriented mobility, while utilising smart city technology to streamline transportation management. The island will also offer over 80 hotels and resorts as well as several unique retail and dining experiences.

The release of Palm Jebel Ali also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Palm Jebel Ali will support the emirate’s vision to deliver the highest standards of urban infrastructure, increase beach destinations as well as support sustainable development and facilitate the expansion of the population, while driving economic growth.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.