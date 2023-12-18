Dubai: Nakheel Community Management (NCM), has announced a three-year sponsorship of the UAE Netball Federation, the national governing body of netball within the Emirates, as part of its commitment to promoting health, fitness and wellbeing for the citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai, as well as NCM’s aim to become the home of netball in the UAE.

The UAE Netball Federation has worked to promote, foster and develop the sport via schools, clubs, and on the international sporting stage, since its establishment in 2017. The teams within the Federation, the UAE Falcons Open Age team and UAE Young Falcons U17 team, compete internationally on a regular basis. As a result of their commitment to sporting excellence, the UAE Netball Federation is now ranked 24th in the world.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Officer at Nakheel said: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship of the UAE Falcons and UAE Young Falcons to support their goals of raising the profile of the sport, as well as driving forward their teams’ presence regionally and internationally to compete at the highest levels. Encouraging a healthy lifestyle is a priority of Nakheel Community Management and we look forward to seeing the continued achievements of the UAE Netball Federation over the next three years.”

Mr Ghanim Alfalasi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Netball Federation Board, said: “We are delighted to partner with Nakheel Community Management as the official sponsor of the UAE Netball Federation for the next three years. Nakheel Community Management’s commitment to healthy lifestyles and sponsorship of sporting events makes them the ideal partner for our continued success. We look forward to their support for our upcoming matches and to elevate the exposure for our national squads as we continue to strive to bring world class international netball to the UAE.”

Since 2018, UAE Netball Federation has been a member of Europe Netball and World Netball and its teams have competed within international competitions with great success. The UAE Falcons achieved Gold and Silver medal status during the Europe Netball Challenge 2021 and 2022 and the UAE Young Falcons team were promoted to the U17 Championship competition after winning Gold in 2022. The UAE Falcons will defend their titles in 2024.

UAE Netball is a voluntary organisation working in collaboration with Active Netball to encourage women of all ages, abilities and cultural backgrounds to participate in netball and to unite local netball communities. UAE Netball aims to promote confident, strong, talented leaders on and off court and enable women in the region to create their own sporting legacy.

With customer happiness as its core objective, NCMs three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and to be technology driven. NCM also works to support a society that embraces happiness, a positive lifestyle, and a high quality of life. Sports facilities are integral to Nakheel’s master plans and developments to provide a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle for its citizens, residents and visitors. NCM is also the proud sponsor of netball at the Emirates Dubai 7s for the second year running.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.