Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has appointed contractors for the construction of District One West, a gated community within the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

The construction contracts have been awarded to Fibrex Contracting L.L.C and Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, with work set to commence soon. The contracts encompass the development of 467 luxurious villas and mansions, comprising four, five, six and seven bedrooms.

Established in the UAE since 1972, Fibrex Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has an international track record for delivering prestigious projects with high levels of ‘Safety, Quality and Performance.’ Ginco General Contracting LLC is an engineering contracting firm specialising in construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of commercial, industrial, residential and institutional establishments.

Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel said; “We are excited to welcome onboard Fibrex Contracting L.L.C and Ginco General Contracting L.L.C to commence work on our prestigious District One West residences. Both these construction companies come with a wealth of experience in the region, and we are confident their deep-rooted commitment to developing Dubai’s skyline and sharp focus on quality will be an asset to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City development.”

Sufyan S. Saleh, Managing Director, Fibrex Contracting L.L.C, said; “We are delighted to be part of Nakheel’s prestigious District One West project. Our extensive expertise in the local construction industry along with our commitment to high end quality, performance, our innovative solutions and construction methodologies supported by our specialised divisions will enhance our deliverables on the luxurious villas and mansions set within Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.”

Eng. Masood Gheyath, Managing Director, Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, added; “Ginco prides itself on being an integral part of Dubai’s skyline with our core commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. We bring over 45 years of experience in the city’s construction sector and we are excited to partner with Nakheel on the prestigious District One West.”

District One West features 467 impeccably designed four, five, six and seven bedroom villas and mansions, all set within a luxurious gated community. With vast green outdoor spaces, a crystal lagoon and world class stylish amenities for recreation and leisure, the residential masterpiece offers a convenient and effortless lifestyle. District One West is close to The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Golf Course and Meydan Grandstand and Racecourse, with direct access to Al Khail Road, Meydan Road and Latifa Bint Hamdan Road.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

Media enquiries

ASDA’A BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.