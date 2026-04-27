Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts worth over AED 3.5 billion to Ginco General Contracting L.L.C and United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali, marking a key milestone in the delivery of one of Dubai’s most significant waterfront developments.

Under the awarded contracts, Ginco will construct 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while UNEC will deliver 190 villas on Fronds E and F. Construction is scheduled to commence this quarter, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The awarding of these contracts signals tangible progress in the delivery of Palm Jebel Ali, with construction now progressing across multiple fronds. As momentum continues to build, Palm Jebel Ali represents one of the most significant expansions of Dubai’s urban coastline in a generation and will play a key role in supporting the emirate’s long-term growth, further strengthening its global appeal as a great place to live, invest and visit.”

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, said: “We are delighted to continue our successful journey in construction and development with Nakheel. This ongoing partnership is a testament to the strength of our relationship and our strong performance. We pledge to complete this project to the highest standards, and we remain committed to contributing to the realisation of our shared vision for this vibrant city.”

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of United Engineering Construction (UNEC), said: “Palm Jebel Ali is a remarkable project that stands as a testament to our shared vision and collaboration. Together, we are not just building communities, we are building tomorrow’s legacy, today. We deeply value our partnership with Nakheel and remain committed to sustaining and strengthening this relationship as we move forward toward continued success.”

Palm Jebel Ali forms a key part of Dubai’s future urban expansion, contributing to the evolution of the emirate’s southern coastline and reinforcing its long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality waterfront communities.

The awarded villas form part of a wider collection of 10 architectural typologies, designed to maximise waterfront positioning and sea views while incorporating smart-home features and sustainability-focused design principles.

The latest contract awards build on continued progress at Palm Jebel Ali and align with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, supporting Dubai’s ambition to consolidate its position as a global leader in premium waterfront living.

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About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand. Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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