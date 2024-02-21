Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer has announced the launch of exclusive Bay Villas, on Dubai Islands B, part of the city’s premier living, entertainment, leisure, and tourism waterfront destination, Dubai Islands. This new development comprises Waterfront Villas, Garden Villas, Semi Detached Residences and Townhouses set within a lush, landscaped gated community, offering luxurious coastal living in close proximity to key locations across Dubai.

At Dubai Islands B, residents can enjoy beach access with a central park and landscaped corridors ensuring abundant scenery in every location. Swimming pools are served by community pool houses, with sports facilities, children’s playgrounds, and a linear park leading to the waterfront for residents directly from their homes. The private, sought after Bay Villas will be supported by retail outlets, recreational areas and a Mosque.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel, said; “At Nakheel, we believe in creating exceptional urban living spaces through our luxurious residences that offer facilities within desirable communities. These homes on Dubai Islands B offer an elevated experience that seamlessly blends tranquil privacy with a relaxed community feel. Our latest residential offerings on Dubai Islands will surpass the expectations for those seeking a unique lifestyle that encompasses waterfront living.”

Bay Villas offer a unique living experience that reflects the region's rich traditions. Each residence is carefully crafted to pay homage to Emirati culture, where contemporary design is infused with traditional elements, creating spaces where light enhances the natural, warm colours reminiscent of the desert landscape.

Located along the prestigious shorefront promenade, the Waterfront Villas are set on expansive plots of 680 sqm. With spectacular marine views, these five bedroom villas offer privacy and luxury living Each villa features bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, family and study areas, show kitchens, elevators, quarters for maids and drivers, laundry and utility spaces, all surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens.

The four bedroom 600 sqm Garden Villas offer a tranquil green respite from the bustle of city life, set amidst lush, manicured gardens providing an oasis of calm. The refined architecture embraces openness while ensuring privacy, offering a harmonious balance that blurs the lines between outdoor and indoor living.

The Semi-Detached Residences consist of three and four bedroom homes on expansive 350 sqm plots, offering refined contemporary living. Lush pathways seamlessly lead to public areas while ensuring the exclusivity of each residence.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the west side waterfront zone, the stylish Townhouses comprise three and four bedroom units that boast sophisticated living with landscaped gardens. The modern living spaces and elegant architecture ensure an abundance of natural light and panoramic views.

The development of Dubai Islands is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that offers a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s urban development with a key focus on sustainability while at the same time enabling economic growth through an organic expansion of the population. Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches and offers beachfront living encompassing luxurious resorts and culture hubs, within 20 minutes of downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports. The new Infinity Bridge links the Islands to the city seamlessly providing quick and easy access to Dubai’s popular neighbourhoods and landmarks. The upcoming luxurious Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is set to further enhance the appeal of the contemporary waterfront destination with its curated resort lifestyle.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.