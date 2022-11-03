Riyadh, KSA:Najm for Insurance Services participated in the “Fifth Saudi International Conference on Occupational Safety and Health”, held for three days at “Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center” starting October 3,2022, in conjunction with the Fourth Arab Conference on Occupational Safety and Health. Within the Strategic National Program of Safety and Occupational Health initiative, the conference was organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), in cooperation with the Arab Labor Organization and under the auspices of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, H.E. Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman AlRajhi.

Elaborating on the Kingdom’s pioneering role in promoting occupational safety and health both locally and globally, the conference presented the best OSH practices and ways to support an OSH culture at the workplace and highlighted the national efforts that contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

On the sidelines of the conference, Najm signed a memorandum of understanding with the HRSD to foster joint collaboration in various OSH fields within Saudi Arabia and optimize workplace efficiency in adopting OSH policies.

Najm’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Business, Mohammed Al Shehri stated: “We are delighted to cooperate with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to contribute to safer roads in the Kingdom, in line with the highest global standards. The scope of this collaboration includes raising awareness of the importance of adhering to OSH practices on a national level. In parallel, Najm will cooperate with the HRSD and the Council to support annual conferences and social awareness campaigns and boost OSH practices in the workplace aiming to reduce workplace injuries and diseases.”

Speaking during a panel discussion, titled “Research and Innovation in OSH”, Al Shehri addressed Najm’s instrumental role in raising awareness of insurance and promoting traffic safety rules. He also highlighted Najm’s commitment to driving digital transformation across the sector, sustaining an up-to-date digital infrastructure that complies with cutting-edge technologies. Najm has rolled out a series of automated and innovative services, products, and solutions. Likewise, Najm has revamped its field operations by developing the capabilities of its employees and equipping them with state-of-the-art strategies and technologies to refine the customer experience.

Al Shehri added that Najm adheres to the best international cybersecurity management standards, having earned ISO 270012013 from global certification company, RICI. He also referred to Najm’s recently launched Heat Maps initiative which leverages AI and Big Data to monitor and identify traffic accident hotspots across the Kingdom.

