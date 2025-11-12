Riyadh: As an Enablement Sponsor, Najm for Insurance Services showcased its latest digital innovations and technological initiatives aimed at developing the insurance ecosystem and enhancing road safety. This took place during its participation in the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (INGATE), organized by the Insurance Authority in Riyadh from November 10 to 12, 2025, under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program, and with the participation of His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Boug, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Authority and Governor of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), along with a distinguished group of government leaders, decision-makers, experts, and investors from within and outside the Kingdom.

Najm took part in panel discussions and workshops highlighting its role in serving the motor insurance sector. Through its interactive booth, the company presented its innovative projects in smart insurance and its vision to create a qualitative transformation in driver behavior and promote safer driving practices through its Telematics ecosystem. This system relies on advanced data analytics and processing technologies to provide insights into driving behavior, contributing to reducing accidents and improving road safety.

On the opening day, His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Boug visited Najm’s booth, where he was briefed on the company’s leading digital platforms and innovative technological initiatives. He also inaugurated the new identity of Najm Connect, an evolved version of the previous Telematics initiative, representing a more comprehensive platform for linking driving data, assessing risks, and providing behavior-based insurance solutions.

The Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalaf, participated in the main panel discussion of the conference titled ‘Building Market Confidence – Consumer Protection & Trust’ . He emphasized that trust and transparency form the foundation of a sustainable insurance sector. He explained that Najm is committed to promoting fairness and reliability through its advanced digital solutions, such as the Najm Repair Network (NRN) and the Telematics initiative, which link risk assessment to actual driving behavior and reward compliant drivers with fair insurance rates. He also highlighted the company’s efforts in consumer protection and combating insurance fraud through the development of precise indicators for detecting traffic accident fraud, under the supervision of the Insurance Authority and in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, thereby enhancing integrity and protecting policyholders’ rights.

Najm’s active participation was also evident in interactive panel sessions addressing the future of insurance technologies and the role of digital solutions in the sector’s development. One of these sessions, titled “Telematics as the New Engine of Insurance Innovation,” featured Eng. Faris Helmi, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Najm, who discussed the telematics systems and its role in improving safety, connecting insurance data, analyzing driving behavior, and incentivizing safe drivers.

Another session titled “Najm: Securing the Roads - Najm's Role in National Road Safety” highlighted the company’s latest initiatives to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents, featuring a presentation by Eng. Faris Helmi.

Najm’s presence stood out at the event with its visually striking booth covering more than 250 square meters, combining technological innovation with an engaging visual experience. The booth provided visitors with an integrated journey through Najm’s latest digital solutions and technical initiatives, featuring live digital displays, interactive screens, a Car Simulator, the Najm Digital Tree, and the Najm Innovation Museum, which showcased models of modern technologies used within the insurance services ecosystem.