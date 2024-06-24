Riyadh: The CEO of Najm for Insurance Services, Mr. Mohammed Yahya Al Shehri, expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year, 1445 AH.

Al Shehri said, “At Najm, we are honored to have been part of this success by efficiently implementing our operational plan. Najm succeeded in providing support for traffic plans on the roads leading to the holy sites and within the central region, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and enhancing the efforts of all relevant parties, including the General Traffic Department and the Special Forces for Road Security.”

Najm has announced the success of its operational plan for the Hajj season by dedicating human and technical logistical capabilities as well as vehicle and other transportation means to enhance traffic safety, promptly address traffic accidents in the Holy Sites area, and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims according to the highest standards.

Najm's operational plan for this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH, complements the Kingdom's efforts in caring of the pilgrims, providing the best services, and creating conditions that allow them to perform the Hajj rituals with ease and tranquility. Najm's plan relied on interactive maps, the advanced digital tools to respond to the traffic accident reports, and the enhanced capabilities of its operations room equipped with a network of technical systems that contributed to faster response times and handling of accident reports. Smart applications and systems were also deployed to serve pilgrims and to reach traffic accident sites in the shortest possible time.

Najm participated in the 1445 Hajj mission with a field operations team consisting of approximately 120 members, including liability determination specialists and supervisors overseeing the mission, in addition to allocating a fleet of over 80 motor vehicles and motorcycles. Technical and support teams from the Command and Control Center and the IT sector also contributed, with Najm's teams assisting in easing traffic congestion and surveying traffic accidents in the Holy capital and the Holy Sites (Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah). Najm teams also provided insurance services to pilgrims through all border crossings.

It is worth mentioning that Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 cities across the Kingdom, with a skilled Saudi workforce.

-Ends-