Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services has announced it is ready to implement its operational plan during this year's Hajj season of 1444 AH. The plan, which aims to enhance traffic safety for pilgrims upon their entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will be carried out through field employees as well as through Manafith Company which have been managed by Najm since 2021, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Special Forces for Road Security.

The Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Muhammad Yahya Al-Shehri, confirmed that Najm is ready to implement the operational plan for this year's Hajj season 1444 AH, and said: "We have harnessed all the available capabilities of human staff and technical systems to serve the pilgrims from their arrival through the Kingdom's border crossings, and along the roads leading to it."

The necessary preparations for conducting field operations have been made and are ready around the clock throughout the Hajj season, as are several smart applications that Najm has developed, with the aim of reaching an accident site in the shortest period of time upon receiving the filed accident claim. Alongside this, a dedicated human workforce is always present in the Holy Places’ accident sites.

“All efforts have led to alignment with all relevant parties under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). These efforts and achievements are being made by the General Directorate of Traffic to support the traffic plan on the roads that lead to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah. At the same time, this will also help to achieve the goals of Doyof Al Rahman Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030’s executive programs that seeks to enhance the journey of the pilgrims” he added.

Al-Shehri mentioned that more than 1,500 of the company's administrative and technical staff, including customer service employees, and those working in Najm outlets, and the call center, have been allocated. Additionally, over 1,200 field liability determination specialists have also been assigned to provide the best services with the highest quality standards. The company has also strengthened its available resources using a network of technical systems that contribute more effectively to enhancing the response speed and dealing with an emergency situation. This step is aligned with Najm’s strategy of providing the best possible services to pilgrims as an extension of the Kingdom's efforts in caring for the guests of Rahman.

Among the necessary preparations that Najm has made for Hajj, are the establishment of two centers for receiving accident reports, a center for guidance and control in the holy sites, and a unified guidance and control center. Najm's scope of work includes handling accidents in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as the surrounding areas, such as Al-Aziziyah, Ash-Shara'i, Ash-Shasha, Al--Rawdah, Al-Rashidiyyah, Al-Mughmas, Al-Ma'isim, Al-'Usaylah, Al-Khadra and Ja'ranah. Najm has also developed a set of applications and smart systems to serve the pilgrims, including a reporting application, a reception system for reports, an automatic response system, a WhatsApp application, a control and guidance system, an accident handling application, and driver identification verification devices”, Al-Shehri added.

Through this plan, Najm aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims, achieve the highest level of traffic safety in Makkah and the holy sites, and provide all the facilities and services that create a comfortable journey for pilgrims. To achieve its goals, Najm is leveraging the power of its human resources and technological capabilities.