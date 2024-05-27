JEDDAH — The Saudi Ports Authority announced its readiness to receive the guests of God in Hajj 2024. Saudi employees who manage the operations have shared their distinguished experiences in receiving and welcoming the pilgrims, with the help of advanced equipment and high-quality technology operating systems,

The authority pointed out that the port provides strategic logistical services to ensure the adequate supply of foodstuffs, medicines and other goods required during the Hajj season.



After receiving the ships carrying sacrificial animals, the authority facilitates their safe transportation from the port to the holy sites through the dedicated Al-Huda and Al-Dhahi Road in coordination with the competent agencies to enable pilgrims to fulfill their requirements.



The Jeddah Islamic Port, which is the Gateway to the Two Holy Mosques, is an important logistical and commercial center that extends over an area of 12.5 square kilometers, in addition to livestock stations and yards for general goods and grains.

