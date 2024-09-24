The Nail It! by Nazih Group competition is back and bigger than ever, with an expert panel of judges rewarding skills, creativity and sheer artistic brilliance in nail artistry live on stage across the three-day event.

Demonstrations, expert presentations and talks play out over three unmissable days at the Middle East’s largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 28 – 30 October, 2024.

Dubai, UAE: Get ready for three exhilarating days of live demonstrations, expert presentations and insightful talks from some of the beauty industry’s leading professionals at Beautyworld Middle East 2024. Front Row by Nazih Group is back for its fifth year, immersing visitors in the vibrant world of beauty, with a bold, colourful and jam-packed programme of the hottest trends, inspiring industry developments and all the new beauty names to know. Nail It! by Nazih Group spotlights the creativity and artistic brilliance of the thriving nail technician industry, with an electrifying three-day competition crowning the trailblazers who are redefining the art of nail care.

Front Row by Nazih Group raises the bar at Beautyworld Middle East 2024 with a thrilling agenda that puts industry professionals front and centre. Featuring an exciting line-up of participating brands, including GHD, Denman, Guinot, Revlon, It’s a 10, Level3, Saphira and Alterego, the colourful and unforgettable event will bring together salon owners, salon professionals and up-and-coming talents from the hair and skincare industries through engaging workshops and on-stage demonstrations. Beauty experts will also share their insight and experiences across the three-day Front Row by Nazih Group event, discussing the ever-changing trends, cutting-edge products and ground-breaking innovations within the industry. Lively, bold and bursting with colour, this is the ultimate event for professionals and enthusiasts working in the fields of hair, make-up, nails and beyond.

“We are thrilled to bring Front Row by Nazih Group back to Beautyworld Middle East for its fifth year!” says Nazih Group. “This year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet, packed with new brands ready to make their mark and an incredible lineup of the industry's most influential experts. We’ve curated a front-row experience bursting with engaging opportunities, live demos, and latest trends. Get ready for an unforgettable showcase—it’s going to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever before. We can’t wait to welcome you to the ultimate beauty experience!”

Nail It! by Nazih Group sets the stage for an action-packed event celebrating the skills, artistry and creativity of the nail industry, in which the region’s most talented technicians go head-to-head in a nail-biting three-day competition. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the contest, this year’s judges, Nail Educator at Nazih Group Natalia Gaydarenko, International Sales Manager for Nail Alliance Danny Phung, and Art Director and Team Leader of Product Planning at Bandi Nail Erin Lee, will cast their votes across six different categories. Day one of the Nail It! competition kicks off with Gel Polish Manicure French and Free-Theme Nail Art, followed by Sculpting Polygel and Gel Tips Nail Extensions on day two. The final day features Sculpting Liquid & Powder and Rubber Base Overlay competitions. Winners will be announced and awarded on the Front Row stage by Bandi, Credo and Artistic Nail, celebrating all those making their mark in the professional nail community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Front Row and Nail It! by Nazih Group for Beautyworld Middle East 2024,” says Ravi Ramchandani, Show Manager at Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “These features offer a unique platform where industry experts showcase live demonstrations, unveiling the latest techniques for hair and nail care to a global audience”.

The 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East is set to be the biggest event to date, with the addition of two new halls and welcoming 2,000 expected exhibitors from over 65 countries across various sectors including Supply Chain & Services, Clean + Conscious, Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies. Keep your finger on the pulse of this dynamic and fast-evolving market and unlock a world of unparalleled opportunity and potential from 28 – 30 October to at Beautyworld Middle East 2024.

For more information, please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

Media wishing to attend the show can also register here:

https://registration.infosalons.ae/BEAUTYWORLD24DU/Visitor/MesseFrankfurt/Welcome