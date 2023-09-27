NAIA Developments has recently provided an update on the progress of its North Coast and New Sheikh City projects. Following a highly successful season, the company achieved remarkable milestones in terms of implementation, construction, and unprecedented sales

The construction of the concrete structure for “NAIA Bay” is currently at 55% completion, with the final finishing for phase one in Ras Al-Hikma underway. Additionally, the land concrete structure in “NAIA West,” situated in New Sheikh Zayed City directly on the main Cairo - Alexandria road, is undergoing construction. Both projects are progressing ahead of schedule, as per the revised implementation timelines.

Mr. Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairman of Commercial Sector at NAIA Developments, disclosed that sales during the summer season surpassed expectations. The demand for the upscale and exclusive “VAIA” phase of the NAIA Bay project was particularly impressive, resulting in a complete sell-out of units, including Twin and Town villas. Furthermore, there is a growing list of customers expressing interest in the upcoming launch of the second phase, which will offer breathtaking views of the Crystal Lagoon. NAIA West’s first phase, featuring Standalone villas, Twin villas, and Town villas, has also sold out within six months.

Mr. Farag emphasized that NAIA’s success extends beyond the North Coast. He highlighted the company’s ability to consolidate its strategy, which focuses on delivering maximum value for money while meeting genuine customer demands. “By anticipating and fulfilling our customers’ needs, we have diversified our real estate offerings,” Farag explained. He further stated that NAIA’s strategy remains intact: predicting customer needs and providing products that meet them in a dynamic, competitive, and rapidly expanding real estate market.

In line with this commitment, NAIA has launched phase II of the “NAIA West” development in New Sheikh Zayed City. The project is conveniently located directly on the main Cairo-Alexandria road, adjacent to the new Sphinx International Airport, serving the western region of Cairo. It is also in close proximity to essential services and key destinations. The new phase will feature standalone villas, twin villas, and town villas, all boasting a distinctive modern design.