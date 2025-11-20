Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday (Tuesday) inaugurated “Tawdheef × Zahib 2025” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with the participation of major government and private entities, and the presence of thousands of Emirati youth and job seekers exploring new career opportunities and skills development. The event runs from 18 to 20 November 2025, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and is the 19th edition of this national platform dedicated to the labour market.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “The organisation of “Tawdheef × Zahib 2025” in Abu Dhabi reflects the vision of the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, to invest in people first and empower our youth with the skills of the future in the digital economy and artificial intelligence. Recent data clearly indicates that the labour market in the UAE is rapidly shifting towards smart jobs, which calls for stronger collaboration between government, educational institutions and the private sector to provide real platforms for training, development and sustainable career pathways.”

He added: “We are proud that the UAE is among the fastest-growing markets in adopting AI-driven jobs in the region, and that our Emirati youth exemplify a conscious, future-ready generation capable of competing, innovating and contributing to a knowledge-based economy built on modern technologies. This event directly supports this national direction by linking labour-market data with skills-development programmes and creating direct channels between national talent and leading public and private institutions.”

UAE leads the growth of AI-related jobs

The launch of “Tawdheef × Zahib 2025” comes as government and private-sector reports highlight a major shift in the skills demanded in the UAE labour market, with increasing reliance on digital capabilities and artificial intelligence as key drivers of future jobs.

According to the “AI Jobs in the UAE 2025 Report” by PwC, demand for AI-related skills doubled between 2021 and 2024, positioning the UAE as one of the region’s fastest-growing markets in this field. The report also highlights a significant expansion in roles related to digital analytics and advanced automation systems.

Similarly, the “Digital Skills in Dubai Report” issued by Digital Dubai shows that most future jobs in the UAE will require advanced digital skills, and that a large segment of today’s workforce requires digital reskilling to keep pace with the transformation of the labour market.

Zaheb 2025: A Platform for Building Future-Ready Skills

The new edition of “Tawdheef × Zaheb” delivers an immersive career development experience designed around the realities of today’s job market, as reflected in the official industry reports. Highlights include:

• CV Clinics and professional mock interview sessions

• Practical training on the latest AI tools used across the public and private sectors

• One-on-one career guidance with HR and recruitment experts

• Specialised workshops on data, cybersecurity, and digital transformation

• Direct engagement with representatives from more than 100 government and private-sector entities

Held in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the 2025 edition of “Tawdheef x Zaheb” has deepened the exhibition’s role in supporting the national vision for the UAE’s digital economy.

PwC Middle East’s Statement

Khaled Bin Brek, Partner in Consulting and Head of the Emiratisation Programme at PwC Middle East, said: “Our participation in Tawdheef × Zaheb aligns directly with our vision to support the UAE’s ongoing shift in workforce skills; especially the rising demand for digital and AI capabilities. We see this event as a vital national platform that enables us to connect with ambitious Emirati talent and guide them toward the skills that will shape the jobs of the future. Through our national talent development programmes, we continue to align our recruitment and upskilling efforts with the UAE’s labour market priorities.”

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)’s Statement

Bushra Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of Human Resources at ADIB Group and Chairperson of Kawader, said: “Emirati talent remains the cornerstone of our HR strategy, which is why we actively participate in national platforms like Tawdheef × Zaheb that combine practical training with the digital skills increasingly required in the financial industry. Our presence today reflects ADIB’s commitment to building meaningful career pathways for Emiratis and offering development opportunities aligned with the UAE’s Emiratisation priorities and long-term vision for human capital readiness.”

Organisers’ Statement

Fadi Harb, Event Director at Informa Middle East, the organiser of “Tawdheef × Zaheb”, said: “The real value of Tawdheef × Zaheb lies in its ability to link labour-market data with practical skills-development programmes. Together with our government and private-sector partners, we are committed to offering a career experience that helps young Emiratis take tangible steps toward sustainable career pathways. The strong participation from leading institutions this year reflects a shared understanding of the vital role human capital will play in driving the UAE’s next economic transformation.”

As digital transformation continues to redefine the UAE’s labour market, “Tawdheef × Zaheb” remains committed to empowering young Emiratis with the knowledge and future-ready skills needed to build sustainable career pathways. This year’s edition reinforces the dedication of both government and private-sector entities to creating an advanced professional ecosystem—one that strengthens national talent readiness and equips Emiratis with the tools required to thrive in an innovation-driven, technology-powered economy.

For registration and more information, visit: www.tawdheef.ae

