Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nahdi Medical Company was selected by the ‘Great Place to Work’ establishment as having one of the best workplace environments for Saudi nationals for the year 2023. Winning in several categories, this recognition acts as a testament to Nahdi’s commitment of fostering an attractive and unique work environment for its national employees. This accolade underscores Nahdi's dedication to establishing an appealing and unique workplace for Saudi talents, empowering them to enhance and refine their skills and contribute effectively. Creating such a space that encourages growth and productivity contributes to localizing the pharmacy sector in the kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

To mark this special occasion, Nahdi organized an event in Jeddah, gathering dedicated male and female pharmacists from across the Kingdom. The event aimed to express gratitude for their unwavering commitment and ongoing contributions. Additionally, it hosted a distinguished assembly of government and educational representatives, who serve as strategic partners working closely with Nahdi in pursuit of shared objectives related to nurturing and educating pharmacists while also fostering a productive and uplifting work environment for the national workforce.

Among those are representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Umm Al-Qura University, King Abdulaziz University, and guests from Taif University.

Marking this occasion, Eng. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company, commented: “The Award for the Best Workplace for Saudi nationals is a true badge of honor for us as one of the largest Saudi companies in the healthcare sector. We constantly strive to be a leading national company from the private sector that seamlessly integrates with the public sector with the goal of localizing the pharmacy sector and steadily advancing it.”

Eng. Joharji added: “With more than 27 strategic partnerships formed with numerous official bodies, we will continue working hand in hand to achieve our goals that center around developing, training and empowering Saudi talents represented by the sons and daughters of our nation through creating a positive and effective work environment for our national teams. Among our strategic partners are 24 Saudi universities, where, in 2023, our collaborations have resulted in more than 2000 training opportunities for Saudi nationals studying at colleges of pharmacy in the Kingdom. We will continue leading the way in our role of localizing jobs for qualified national contenders in all fields, where the rate of recruitment of all new jobs for 2023 have been filled at nearly 100% by the sons and daughters of our nation. We are keen on continuing with our efforts of cementing a positive work culture characterized by professional values. Evidently, development and training are considered as two of our most important pillars where Nahdi Medical Company’s employees receive more than 500,000 hours of training throughout the year, stemming from our belief that our people are our most precious asset.”