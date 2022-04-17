The ‘Move to Donate’ event aims to encourage people to stay active during the month of Ramadan

For every kilometer achieved by guests, Nahdi will donate 150 Saudi Riyals to Ehsan to provide medical relief for those in need

The challenge is part of Nahdi’s ongoing efforts to improve the wellness of the community by promoting and embracing healthier lifestyles

Jeddah - Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain and leading healthcare provider has collaborated with The National Platform for Charitable Work, Ehsan, a platform by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to launch the ‘Move to Donate’ event during the month of Ramadan. The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of personal health and the heath of ones in need through donations.

With 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Nahdi thrives in adding beats of hope to the community by creating unique and effective experiences for its guests. The ‘Move to donate’ event is part of Nahdi’s ongoing efforts to promote preventive healthcare in Saudi Arabia and positively impact the community to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. With the objective of exercise and movement, guests will be invited to register and undergo a short health checkup, supervised by Nahdi’s health experts, before choosing their preferred type of exercise. For every kilometer achieved by guests, Nahdi will donate 150 Saudi Riyals to Ehsan, aiming to reach a fundraising target of 150,000 Saudi Riyals, to provide medical relief for those in need.

Guests can also opt to donate directly to the Ehsan platform through the donation campaign link: https://ehsan.sa/donationcampaign/details/165829

‘Move to Donate’ has successfully taken place on the 10th of April at Granada Mall, Riyadh and on the 15th of April at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah. Also, the event will commence on the 24th of April at Dharan Mall, Eastern Province from 9pm to 1:30 am.

Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO at Nahdi Medical Company said, “Move to donate is part of Nahdi’s ongoing drive to add beats of hope to our community. Operating for more than three decades has helped us understand the needs of our guests and bridge the knowledge gap through promoting healthcare and playing a proactive role in helping to build better and healthier communities which are built on good education, better access to care, and informed choices that Nahdi bring through innovation, continued growth and partnerships. We are glad to be launching this initiative with Ehsan and look forward to welcoming all our guests during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Within its efforts to support charitable work across the Kingdom, the Ehsan platform has raised more than SR1.4 billion from 22 million donor operations and distributed financial aid to more than 4.3 million beneficiaries since its launch in March 2021.

-Ends-

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving 30 million guests annually through more than 100 million transaction, Nahdi’s Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include receiving Brand of The Year award in the National awards category by World Branding Awards, for 2 years in a row 2019,2020 and being the Best Retail Pharmacy of the Year award by the Middle East Retail Sector Awards in 2020

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

Follow us on social media: @nahdihope @nahdihope @nahdihope