UAE: Obeikan Group, a renowned conglomerate with expertise across various sectors in Saudi Arabia, and Nahdet Misr Group, Egypt's leading provider of educational and capacity-building solutions, have forged a strategic partnership to revolutionize the educational landscape in the Middle East and Africa.

Solidified through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, this partnership is focused on driving educational development and fostering economic sustainability in the region.

By leveraging their combined strengths, both entities are fully committed to creating innovative and advanced educational opportunities that harness the transformative power of modern technology. This collaborative approach will cultivate an inspiring and dynamic learning environment, nurturing innovation and creativity among learners. The ultimate goal of this partnership is to empower Arab and African nations to effectively navigate the ever-evolving global technological landscape, enabling them to thrive in the digital era.

The scope of cooperation between Obeikan Group and Nahdet Misr Group encompasses the development of educational content and modern curricula with a primary focus on cultivating future skills among students. This collaborative effort draws upon the extensive expertise of both institutions, working in conjunction with the Ministries of Education in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to content development, this partnership takes a bold step towards driving digital transformation in education. By adopting accelerated measures and leveraging artificial intelligence techniques, learners will benefit from personalized and interactive learning experiences. This collaboration also seeks to nurture entrepreneurship and support EdTech startups, recognizing the significant size and growth of this crucial sector in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Together, they aim to unlock new opportunities and advance the education sector in the Arab and African regions

The collaboration between Obeikan Group and Nahdet Misr Group extends to providing effective solutions in technical education and vocational training. Recognizing the importance of bridging the skills gap, their joint programs aim to equip the workforce with the necessary skills aligned with the demands of the job market.

Moreover, both institutions will capitalize on their extensive capabilities in printing and producing diverse educational materials. With access to two of the largest and most advanced printing facilities in the region, they are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the educational landscape.

"The strategic partnership between Obeikan and Nahdet Misr signifies a crucial stride and an important milestone in transforming the educational landscape across the Middle East and Africa. By harnessing the distinctive capabilities and extensive expertise of both entities, we anticipate that the memorandum of understanding will yield innovative methodologies and impactful educational content, fostering a comprehensive learning experience that benefits all stakeholders. This collaboration empowers educational institutions to excel in their roles, thereby ensuring a brighter future for students." stated Eng. Abdullah Al Obeikan, CEO of Obeikan Investment Group.

Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, further elaborated, stating, "Considering the educational challenges faced by countries in the region, the collaboration between Nahdet Misr and Obeikan presents an exceptional opportunity for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and venturing into new markets within the Arab and African regions. This strategic alliance empowers us to undertake extensive, high-quality educational projects in collaboration with ministries and educational authorities across diverse countries. Furthermore, it enables us to fulfill our mission of developing human capacity, fostering a brighter future for generations to come, and promoting sustainable development throughout the region."

About Nahdet Misr Group:

Nahdet Misr Group is a prominent Egyptian learning organization that has been at the forefront of education and publishing in the MENA region since its inception in 1938. With a rich history spanning over eight decades, the group has established itself as a pioneer in the industry.

Operating through its eight subsidiaries, Nahdet Misr Group offers a comprehensive range of integrated services. These include curriculum development, professional development programs for educators, digital learning solutions, educational software development, vocational education and technical training programs, as well as publishing solutions.

In 2017, Nahdet Misr Group made a significant stride by launching EdVentures, the first Edtech corporate venture capital in the MENA region. EdVentures provides valuable support to startups operating in the education sector through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs.

About Obeikan Investment Group

Obeikan Investment Group (OIG) was established in Riyadh in 1982 by Al Obeikan family, and embarked on a journey of growth over the decades to become a leading company in the fields of manufacturing, packaging, printing, binding, publishing, curriculum development, education, and other investments with a growing focus on digital transformation.

The education sector holds significant importance within the Obeikan Group, as it focuses on developing various aspects and embracing digital transformation and interactive education across all educational levels. Obeikan Education has been dedicated to enhancing curriculum content, teaching and learning approaches, and providing professional development opportunities for teachers. Additionally, the company has made significant strides in e-learning and the adoption of cutting-edge educational solutions.

Obeikan Education also offers best practices based on international standards, and localizes and disseminates international expertise to suit the cultural and religious context of Arab and Islamic communities, providing innovative curricula in the local language. In harmony with Obeikan’s digital transformation policy, Obeikan Education is spearheading the digitization of the educational process, with a focus on making the student and teacher the central pillars, leading to more efficient, effective, deep, unique, attractive, and interactive education. This is achieved through building integrated platforms and providing digital learning tools that support interactive learning, critical thinking, and multimedia.

