The new updates will offer a more seamless experience to Emirati jobseekers and companies using the platform

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has announced new enhancements to the Nafis platform, enabling companies to post professional opportunities and reach qualified Emirati talent more easily and further supporting companies in reaching the semi-annual Emiratisation targets of 1% for skilled jobs every 6 months.

Her Excellency Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at MoHRE, said: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is committed to enhancing Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. The Ministry is working closely and consistently with its partners to ensure the implementation of Emiratisation plans.

"The Ministry eyes strengthening its partnerships and collaboration with other entities who are contributing to Emiratisation, and especially the Nafis programme, which is keen on developing its platform and offerings to provide an enhanced experience for job seekers as well as private sector companies, in order to reach the desired targets. The ultimate goal is to increase the presence of UAE nationals within various sectors of the private sector, and their contribution to advancing the UAE economy in all its sectors.”

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council said: “The platform has been enhanced to offer a more seamless and convenient navigating experience to Emiratis and private sector companies, which will enable companies to reach a pool of qualified Emirati talent more easily, while also boosting the professional opportunities offered to job seekers and ensuring they find opportunities that meet their aspirations, and on the other hand, it will help companies reach their Emiratisation targets for skilled jobs.”

Al Mazrouei explained: “The Nafis platform is at the forefront of all communication between all the programme’s partners, including UAE nationals and private sector companies. We attach great importance to ensuring the continuous development of the platform, easing hiring processes through it and enhancing UAE nationals’ participation in the private sector.”

Nafis platform updates

The new platform will provide users with a more user-friendly look and feel as well as an improved user experience. Job seekers are now able to add more details to their educational qualifications, skills and professional experience, enabling them to find more suitable jobs based on their profiles.

Job seekers will also be able to gain a quick insight into their entitlements including the benefits they are eligible for as well as job applications and their status.

On the other hand, the partners section of Nafis’ dashboard now provides an overview of their relevant entitlements including benefits and posted professional opportunities, allowing an easier access to suitable Emirati candidates for their job vacancies. Partners will also have more flexibility to contact candidates and the option to conduct the entire recruitment process through the platform, from candidate selection to the agreement on the final offer while documenting every step of the process.

The platform can also match job seekers with relevant job opportunities according to their skills, experience and location, and directly nominate them to the posted vacancies.

The updated version of the Nafis platform will require users to update their profiles and personal information to ensure an effective utilisation of the platform.