The year-long initiative will bring health awareness activations to various communities, to educate and empower women

A primary goal of the campaign is to shift the narrative around female health, beyond breast cancer awareness

Dubai, UAE: While the global spotlight traditionally shines on women's health linked to breast cancer awareness, Nabta Health, the region’s leading hybrid healthcare company for women, is boldly asking the world to #UnthinkThePink and make women's health a conversation that's had all year round.

Launched in October 2023, #UnthinkThePink is not merely a campaign; it's a 365-day commitment by Nabta Health to champion women's health awareness throughout the year. The initiative transcends the confines of traditional health discussions, aiming to make women's well-being a perpetual topic of conversation.

As an integral part of #UnthinkThePink, Nabta Health will collaborate with a diverse array of partners each month, extending the reach of women's health awareness to various communities across the UAE. From schools to labor camps, universities to farms, Nabta Health is dedicated to ensuring that education becomes a powerful tool in raising awareness about health issues affecting women all year ‘round.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the UAE, accounting for approximately 35% of all deaths. (Source: World Health Organization)

Diabetes is the second leading cause of death in the UAE, affecting approximately 16% of the adult population. (Source: International Diabetes Federation)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major health concern in the UAE, with an estimated 10% of adults affected by the disease. (Source: Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease)

Obesity is a growing problem in the UAE, with an estimated 30% of adults classified as obese. (Source: World Health Organization)

The UAE has a number of initiatives in place to prevent and control chronic diseases, including public awareness campaigns, lifestyle interventions, and early detection and treatment programs. (Source: Ministry of Health and Prevention)

The market statistics are staggering - with 645 million underserved women in emerging markets, it takes an average of four times longer to diagnose a female patient with the same chronic conditions as a man. Women have been excluded from clinical trials until as recently as 1994, and today remain 50-75% more likely than men to suffer adverse reactions to medicines.

Sophie Smith, Founder of Nabta Health, said, "Health education is not just for certain months of the year. Regionally, we know that many women are not empowered with the facts and awareness they need to keep themselves informed and safe. We ask everyone to #UnthinkThePink and help us bring care and support to every woman, 365 days a year, from whatever walk of life they come from. Nabta is proud to bring this campaign to communities across the UAE every month. When women are well, society flourishes, and we want to see a healthier nation for all.”

Nabta Health has a singular focus: revolutionising women's healthcare in the Middle East. Combining the best of digital and traditional healthcare, Nabta Health provides personalised, holistic healthcare to women across four verticals - general health, fertility, pregnancy, and menopause.

